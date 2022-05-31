ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Brewers bullpen can't hold three-run lead as Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0dRc_0fwCS3Y800

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-7 win in a back-and-forth game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

After both teams took turns giving up leads in the later innings, Wisdom broke a tie with a solo homer to left field off reliever Brad Boxberger, the third long ball of the game for the Cubs on a night where the wind was blowing out.

Operating with a shorthanded bullpen following a doubleheader the day before, Brewers relievers surrendered five runs over three innings after Victor Caratini socked a three-run homer to take a 6-3 advantage in the top of the sixth.

The lead didn’t last long. Aided by shaky outfield play, the Cubs hit for the cycle as a team against reliever Trevor Kelley over the first four hitters in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.

Nick Madrigal tapped an infield single to open the frame, P.J. Higgins hit his second homer in as many days off Kelley, Christopher Morel tripled and Willson Contreras doubled him home. The next action was initiated by Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who pulled Kelley in favor of Trevor Gott.

BOX SCORE: Cubs 8, Brewers 7

Gott allowed a double to Frank Schwindel that scored Contreras and gave the Cubs the lead, but it was just one of three balls hit in the inning that, potentially, Brewers outfielders could have turned into outs.

The Brewers tied in in the seventh when Christian Yelich tripled and scored on Rowdy Tellez’s two-out single.

Brent Suter worked a scoreless seventh for Milwaukee but Boxberger, one of the hero’s of Monday night’s 3-1 win for the Brewers, left a 3-2 changeup over the heart of the plate with one out to Wisdom.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Brewers bullpen can't hold three-run lead as Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

