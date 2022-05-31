SEC Unfiltered: Here's a look inside the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Today, LSU reporter Koki Riley takes over:

The strategy. The patience. The pressure that builds with each ensuing pitch.

There's nothing in sports quite like playoff baseball. And thankfully, playoff baseball is back

The NCAA Regional round starts Friday, as 64 teams will compete in 32 games held in 16 ballparks across the country.

For LSU baseball, that means a trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the Hattiesburg Regional, where the Tigers will face Kennesaw State on Friday and then play against either Southern Miss — the regional host — or Army the next day.

Here's a preview of the Hattiesburg Regional. Including, players to watch out for, numbers you need to know and a prediction as to who will win the regional.

LSU

The Tigers were in contention to be one of the 16 regional hosts. But a 1-2 showing at the SEC Tournament ultimately placed them on the outside looking in.

Unlike during their conference tournament, the Tigers should have a healthier lineup, thanks to the return of second baseman Cade Doughty and third baseman Jacob Berry. Berry is a projected first-round pick in this year's MLB Draft and Doughty has an on-base plus slugging percentage of above .900.

LSU's starting pitching staff has had its issues this season. But among the teams in the regional, the Tigers were much more successful against tougher competition during the regular season. LSU has eight more wins against top 25 teams in the RPI than the rest of the teams in the regional have combined.

Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles have the best pitching staff in the regional by a country mile.

Souther Miss' top three starters all have ERAs under 3.00. Staff ace Tanner Hall enters the regional with a 2.69 ERA, 130 strikeouts in 93.2 IP and a WHIP (walks and hits allowed per inning pitched) of 0.99. Sophomore Hurston Waldrep has 117 strikeouts in 78.1 IP.

Dalton Rogers (1.67 ERA), Landon Harper (0.93 WHIP) and Garrett Ramsey (2.35 ERA) fill out a deep bullpen.

The Golden Eagles are the regional hosts for a reason. But if there had to be any cause for concern, it's that they didn't have a particularly challenging schedule this season. Southern Miss only played in three games against top 25 teams in the RPI and lost all of them.

Kennesaw State

The Owls punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game.

This is a very good offensive team. Kennesaw State had a .301 batting average, .378 on-base percentage and .840 OPS as a team this season. Center fielder Josh Hatcher leads the team with a 1.092 OPS and third baseman Cash Young has 17 home runs.

Kennesaw State's weakness is its pitching staff. The Owls have just two pitchers with an ERA under 4.50 and enter the regional with a 6.08 team ERA.

Army

Army won the Patriot League Conference Tournament by defeating Bucknell in a best-of-three-game championship series.

The Black Knights have some capable hitters, like Sam Ruta, Josh Friedrick and Nick Manesis. But they only hit 32 home runs as a team this season and had some struggles against lesser competition this season. Army lost nine games against teams outside of the top 200 of the RPI.

Some pitchers to look out for include staff ace Connelly Early (3.39 ERA) and top reliever Tanner Gresham (2.73 ERA).

The winner: LSU

The gap between LSU's strength of schedule this season in comparison to Southern Miss, Kennesaw State and Army is just too great. The return of Berry and Doughty also gives the Tigers a clear advantage over the rest of the field offensively.

