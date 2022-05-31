Police: Man killed when personal watercrafts collide

A Delaware man faces serious charges after Ocean City Police found he was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs intended for distribution. Troy Albert Newton, 24, of New Castle, Delaware was arrested by Ocean City at approximately 11 p.m. on May 29 near 17th Street and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, drug distribution with a firearm, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and various other charges.
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., troopers responded to the Tobacco Express located at 1609 North Dupont Highway for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that a suspect entered the business and confronted two store employees with a handgun. The suspect removed money from the cash register and directed one of the employees to fill a bag with cartons of cigarettes. The suspect then fled from the store on foot and was last seen heading westbound on McMullen Avenue towards an unknown destination. Neither victim was injured during the incident.
Two Berlin Intermediate School students were arrested this week and charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder. According to a press release that followed a press conference on Friday, Worcester County Public School officials contacted the Sheriff's office about a potential threat that several students alerted administrators to. After investigating...
BERLIN, Md.-One person is dead after a jet ski collision in the Sinepuxent Bay Monday afternoon. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say the two jet skis were traveling at a high rate of speed in the bay when they crashed into each other. 20 year-old Derek Salas went...
Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday when the car went off the road on Lincoln Boulevard near Beach Drive in Lower Township, crashed through a guardrail and struck several people who had gathered to watch the sun set, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
FREDERICA, Del.- One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash near Frederica Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say just before 6 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS, driven by 26-year-old Dillon Satterfield of Frederica, was going westbound on Bowers Beach Rd. just east of Skeeter Neck Rd. Satterfield then crossed into the eastbound lane to try to pass several cars. He then approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan that was going eastbound. Both drivers swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the road, ending in a head-on crash.
A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
A glimpse of hope has come in the wake of a tragic loss for the two teens who lost their parents in a Bowie crash in late May, according to their viral fundraiser. The President of Hampton College has offered Kyle Savage Jr. a full ride to the institution this fall, shortly after a fundraiser created to support the boys' after the loss of parents Charlene and Kyle Savage went viral, states fundraiser creator Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse II in an update.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 42-year-old Lin Zhou of Wilmington, DE. Zhou was last seen on May 31, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Zhou have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound...
GEORGETOWN, Del. - With a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, phase one of the Park Avenue Relocation Project got underway. Currently, the Route 9 Truck Bypass, which travels on much of South Bedford Street Ext. and Park Avenue, is a difficult route to navigate with tight turns through residential neighborhoods. The project...
