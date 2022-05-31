SBC sex abuse report shows danger of power, gender imbalances in the church | Opinion

When the report on the sexual abuse and subsequent coverup within the Southern Baptist Convention came to light, I, like many others, was shocked but not surprised.

Contemporary Christians simply cannot afford to act as if we have a moral high ground. What we are seeing in the investigation’s revelations is not whistle-blowing for spite or sensationalism. Instead, what we are seeing is finally some honesty about power dynamics within a community that once prided itself on being a model of evangelical living.

As I read through the coverage and several opinion pieces, what struck me most was two-fold in regard to misuse of power: the SBC’s refusal to confess its sins as a group and its continued adherence to a Biblical worldview that subjugates women. In both of these, power was left unchecked.

For a faith that relies greatly on confession of sin as a principle practice in individual and corporate worship, failure to even acknowledge hurt, much less name and attempt to repair it, is hypocritical.

It takes deep humility to engage in thoughtful and honest introspection and to atone for the wrongs we commit against others, especially against those in our own community.

For many of us, Sunday worship is not complete unless together we cry out this line from the Lord’s Prayer: “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” As Christians, when we choose to sweep our sins under the rug and we no longer feel a need to confess those sins and make amends for what we have done, we are in dire trouble.

One of the great responsibilities of being in community is naming injustice so we can learn from our past prejudice together and not repeat it. To say that the SBC failed to exercise this practice is an understatement.

Likewise, the SBC, like other conservative Christian denominations, has continued to subjugate women, supporting an ideology that makes sexual abuse easier to cover up.

Several of my friends and people I love worship in churches that continue to refuse to ordain women, viewing them as having different gifts and abilities than their male counterparts.

Where there is an other in a church (or any organization, for that matter), there is opportunity for abuse. By viewing women as separate but not equal, a power dynamic then exists as one group (men) takes responsibility for making decisions for the other group (women).

This kind of groupthink is often touted as a pedestal erected to protect and revere women, but in most cases, such as this one, the pedestal, as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted, is really a cage. Women who came forward about their abuse at the hands of leaders in the SBC were met with intimidation and ultimately minimized. Why? Because their status was as other.

I’ve never been a member of a Baptist church, but I have been in churches that treat women unequally, an ideology known as Complementarianism, and I continue to bear the hurt this teaching caused me in my faith journey.

At the crux of this issue is the pervasive problem that the church has with treating equally all of God’s children — rich, poor, white, Black, gay, straight, male, female. All deserve a seat at the table, a safe place to grow in the Christian faith and a community of support and encouragement.

If we are to move forward, we must be both willing to repent of the hurt that we have caused and committed to establishing an egalitarian way of living.

Mary Cady Bolin is a pastor and writer in Nashville.

