Beckham County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-032315- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.W.0007.220603T1115Z-220604T0900Z/ /RNDO2.1.ER.220603T0645Z.220603T1200Z.220604T0300Z.NO/ 615 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep Red Creek near Randlett. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Flood depths up to 1 foot occur over croplands... pastures... and low-lying local roads along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The Deep Red Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Red Creek near Randlett affecting Cotton County.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Floyd; Hale; Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, southern Floyd, southern Hale and Lubbock Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall rates up to 1.5 inches per hour were occurring in western Crosby County, including near the city of Ralls. Rainfall was diminishing across western Lubbock and southern Hale Counties. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected in Crosby County, with lesser amounts elsewhere. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Slaton, Floydada, Abernathy, Crosbyton, Wolfforth, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cone, Lubbock International Airport, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Woodrow, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Slide, Reese Center and Dougherty. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLOYD COUNTY, TX

