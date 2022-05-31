Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida panhandle beaches today and will persist into at least Sunday morning. The increased swell will cause the strength and frequency of rip currents to increase by mid to late this afternoon with the HIGH risk of rip currents continuing at area beaches into at least Sunday morning.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO