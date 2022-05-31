Wish all Think, Texas readers could join us on our Corpus Christi road trip

Welcome back to “Think, Texas,” your free weekly digital newsletter about all things Texas past.

You spoke. We listened.

After the May 23 "Think, Texas" column about a planned road trip to Corpus Christi, you sent in dozens of tips about what to see, do and eat.

Perhaps the most memorable suggestion came from reader Jimmy Hendricks about a spot near Falfurrias, southwest of Corpus: "I highly recommend a visit to the shrine of Don Pedrito, the legendary curandero of Los Olmos. Family stories passed down to me tell of how he mysteriously cured my great-grandfather Felipe Salinas of blindness, and my great-grandmother Dolores of some severe stomach ailment.

"Decades ago, a friend took me to the shrine erected over his grave, guiding me along wheel ruts running through someone's corn field. Finally, we arrived at what appeared to be a church in the middle of nowhere.

"This was in fact the shrine. Inside, we found his grave with a statue of this unofficial saint of South Texas sitting over it. Garlands of handwritten prayers and notes of thanks adorned the statue. A restaurant range hood was in place to spirit away the smoke from all the votive candles burning at any given time, and there were piles of discarded crutches propped up in the corners of the shrine."

THE COLUMN

Our Think, Texas road trip to Corpus Christi just got bigger. Too big.

We're going to need a bigger road trip.

Maybe two. Or three.

On May 23, I asked Think, Texas readers across the state to tell us what to see, do and eat in and around Corpus Christi.

In advance, I had surveyed four Corpus insiders — Natalia Contreras, Andrew Glass, Bryan Stone and Elaine Garza — for their historical, cultural and gustatory tips.

They suggested more than 25 spots from the historic Galvan Ballroom on the West Side to the Selena shrine at the Hi-Ho Restaurant, from the spookily defunct Sunrise Mall to the sunny Texas Surf Museum.

After the story was published, readers were not shy about sharing their advice.

A lot of them. After all, Corpus Christi is a big historical city.

That means my road-trip buddy and I must pick and choose. Then return at a later date to take in the other wonders. READ MORE

THE PODCAST

On the latest episode of "Austin Found" podcast, J.B. Hager and I chat about the new book, "Indelible Austin: Volume 4," the latest in my series of collected columns about Austin people, places, culture and history.

HOMETOWN HISTORY

FUN TEXAS FACT

El Chico's long road to restaurant chain prosperity

On May 30,1871, Adelaida Cuellar, founder of the tamale stand that grew into the El Chico restaurant chain, was born in Nuevo León, Mexico.

In 1892 she and Macario Cuellar crossed into Texas and were married in Laredo. At the time they spoke no English. They worked on ranches in small Texas towns before settling as sharecroppers in Kaufman.

In 1926, with12 children to support, she decided to supplement the family income by selling homemade tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. The tamale stand was a success, and the venture was repeated the following year.

Soon after, sons Frank and Amos opened a Mexican cafe in Kaufman with Mama Cuellar, as she was called, doing the cooking. The cafe closed after two years, as the Great Depression tightened its grip on the community.

Eventually, using her recipes, several of the sons opened Mexican restaurants in East Texas towns, as well as in Oklahoma City and Shreveport. All of these ventures closed by the end of the 1930s.

In 1940 Cuellar's sons Macario and Gilbert moved to Dallas and opened a restaurant, El Charro, in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. The menu featured Mama's tastiest recipes, and eventually most of the family moved to Dallas to help with the popular business.

Within three years the restaurant was profitable, and the business began to expand. By this time, the restaurants had become known as El Chico and the Cuellar sons as "Mama's boys." By the time Mama Cuellar died in 1969, the El Chico Corporation was involved in twenty separate business enterprises, from restaurant franchising to canning.

TEXAS TITLES

We recommend: "Seeds of Empire" by Andrew Torget

This book's subtitle gives you a hint as to its ambitious historical project: "Cotton, Slavery and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850." This 2015 publication from University of North Carolina Press changed the way we understand larger economic plans of Mexican authorities, American immigrants and other forces in Texas during the early 19th century. It belongs on any Texas history buff's bookshelves. READ MORE ON TEXAS TITLES

