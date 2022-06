Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, died in a car accident on Tuesday, according to the PGA Tour. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO