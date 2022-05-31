ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.

According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.

The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.

ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.


“Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.

No further information is available at this time.

Related
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys new home in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A fire destroyed a brand new home in Mountain Brook Thursday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The fire started at around 3 p.m. at a house on Rock Creek Drive that was in the final phases of construction. Workers were able to escape the home before the roof collapsed. No one else was inside at the time of the fire.
wtva.com

Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge. This caused...
WINFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Snead’s Farmhouse helping injured ducks around central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake. Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse. Then she started helping injured ducks. “I went from not having a full time job, to...
WAFF

One dead in boating incident

The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a bank robbery. The Madison Police Department says that Tyler McGlothin was arrested in connection to the shooting. New record high gas prices. Updated: 10 hours ago. WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Franklin County seeing increase in animal cruelty.
MADISON, AL
wbrc.com

One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Tuesday that a man drowned in Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats on Memorial Day. Frankie Cruce, 60, was attempting to retrieve a canopy that fell from his boat when the incident occurred. The ALEA Marine Patrol...
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to shooting in the Massey community

Deputies in Morgan County responded to a shooting near McKendree Church in the Massey community Wednesday night. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 a homeowner noticed someone on his property. The unknown person shot at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire before the unknown person ran away. Deputies...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Charges dropped against Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after a pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers in his neighborhood in Childersburg, the charges against him have now been dropped. In a statement released Thursday, Childersburg Police Chief Richard B. McClelland announced that after an investigation, he had requested that all charges be dropped against Michael […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
trbnews.net

Five indicted in Red Bay childcare center infant death

RUSSELLVILLE | The former owner and four former employees of the now-closed Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges related to the March 9 death of Autumn Rose Wells, an infant who was in the facility’s care. Two of the former employees now face manslaughter charges.
RED BAY, AL
