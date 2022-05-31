9th Annual HBCU Art Showcase Presented by The New Orleans (LA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated
Featuring artwork by students attending Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University of Louisiana. Nine years ago, Ogden Museum and The New Orleans Chapter of The Links, Incorporated formed a partnership with the goal of presenting an exhibition that would spotlight works of art created by students attending...
The trouble with this story is you can’t really be sure of anything. A famous 19th-century artist was long thought to be a free Black man, conducting a successful career in slavery-era New Orleans. But according to one scholar, maybe he wasn’t of African descent at all. And,...
Pride thrives year-round in New Orleans. But because June is Pride Month, events take on special significance. This year's Pride events range from those that celebrate the rich history of the Crescent City to those that are fun, festive and, yes, a little naughty. The weekend of June 9-12 is...
A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
While New Orleans is known for its historic charm, sometimes a new coat of paint can do wonders for older venues. These quintessential Crescent City wedding venues have gone beyond new paint with a number of renovations that up the ante on distinctive wedding venues. Columns. Hotelier Jayson Seidman has...
My works are an expression of the way that I feel in relation to family, community and my political views; they are used as a means of encouragement to others. I can tell my stories through hand-made quilts, paintings, textile collages and prints that speak of the wisdom and strength of ancestors.
Offers an authentic take on Mediterranean and Dutch campo-style cooking, to the New Orleans' area. From soft stone-baked bread to tangy herb-spiced sauces, every dish is freshly made from scratch in the Kebab kitchen. The menu includes traditional dishes, such as tzatziki, mezze platters, and Döner Kebabs, that pair incredibly with refreshing drinks and sweet or tangy cocktails.
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, is set to return this fall. The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, the group that organizes the annual event, announced the 14th annual festival will...
NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
You say that quaint cottage in Maine or cabin in the Smoky mountains isn’t lined up for the family this summer? Seems like what’s ahead for you and yours is the summer swamp, humid heat that New Orleanians have long survived like a badge of honor. All kinds of creative tactics come to bear (or is that bare?) as locals dress and cook minimally once the temperatures start to rise.
There are several plantation houses within about an hour’s drive from the city, and a few offer tours of the homes and enlightening history lessons. I never pass up an opportunity to explore beautiful architecture and history, so off I went.
Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Louisiana’s largest professional development event for educators opened yesterday for its tenth anniversary at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Taking place May 31 through June 2, 2022, Teacher Leader Summit brings together educators from across the state for an energy-filled, inspiring event that closes out one school year and inspires attendees in their planning for the next.
It's not common for people to think of New Orleans and picture anything other than its live jazz bands, beads, and Mardi Gras. Yet, there's more to the city besides the touristy French Quarter, and it starts with the New Orleans City Park. The miles of greenery and botanical gardens...
Steps away from First City Court, where east bank eviction cases are seen, community organizer Y. Frank Southall posted up at the Duncan Plaza bus stop with a folding table and stacks of flyers on a weekend morning in late May. He was there to find renters who might be...
Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
Three days after an 80-year-old woman was killed in a multiple shooting outside Morris Jeff High School’s just-concluded graduation ceremony, the last New Orleans public high school seniors to graduate will walk across the stage with a more visible police presence in attendance. Commencement ceremonies at Martin Luther King...
Noting his success in boosting academics and enrollment, St. Augustine High School announced on Wednesday that Aulston Taylor, who has been interim president and CEO of the school since last year, will take over the position permanently. Taylor, who at the time was the New Orleans school's chief development officer,...
When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
