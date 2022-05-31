Woodstock baseball LHP Kevin Maurer voted SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Woodstock baseball LHP Kevin Maurer for being voted SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

The sophomore threw a shutout for Woodstock in Game 2 to close out Woodstock's first baseball state championship, striking out eight and walking none .

Maurer received 53.91% of the total vote, beating out North Cobb Christian's Mattheson Go who finished second with 19.68% . North Cobb Christian's Blake Dean finished third with 14.15% and Woodstock's Brayden Davis finished third with 5.8% .

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22 :

Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan baseball

Blauser sent Wesleyan to the A Private state championship with a walk-off hit in the eighth inning in Game 3.

Dawson Campbell, Pope baseball

Campbell pitched a complete game, struck out eight batters and allowed only three hits in his game on the hill, and went 4-for-7 with two RBIs in Pope's sweep of Allatoona.

Caden Carroll, Cartersville baseball

Carroll was on a mission on the mound for Cartersville. He helped save the Hurricanes' season, pushing the series to a third game after he pitched a shutout to force Game 3, which was delayed to Tuesday night by rain.

Ryan Davidson, Gainesville golf

Davidson shot a consistent 4-under 140, with a 70 in each round to win the Class 7A state championship by a stroke.

Brayden Davis, Woodstock baseball

Davis was a stud on the mound for the Wolverines, pitching a one-hit shutout in Game 1 and striking out seven, giving up his only hit in the seventh.

Blake Dean, North Cobb Christian baseball

Dean pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven to seal North Cobb Christian's sweep of Fellowship Christian in the A Private semifinals.

Mattheson Go, North Cobb Christian baseball

Go went 2-for-3 with a homer in North Cobb Christian's 6-0 Game 2 win over Fellowship Christian to earn a spot in the title game.

Sarah Im, Lambert golf

Im cruised to the 7A state championship with a second-round score of 67, putting her at 6-under to beat teammate Averi Cline by three strokes.

Luke Koenig, North Oconee golf

Koenig and Perry's Andrew Reyes treated golf fans to quite a duel in the 4A state championship. Koenig's 11-under 133 edged out Reyes' 10-under 134.

Ther Kotchasanmanee, Darlington golf

The freshman shot an incredible 17-under to win the A Private state championship. She shot a 61 Round 1 and a 66 in Round 2.

Ella Manley, Calhoun golf

Manley shot a 66 in Round 1 of the 5A state championship to build an eight-stroke lead, then cruised from there to win the title by 11 strokes.

Michael Preiser, Woodstock baseball

Preiser drove in or scored every run for the Wolverines in game one of the Class 7A state championship series against Etowah, and went 4-for-5 overall in the series.

Lee Smith, Ware County golf

Smith finished Round 1 of the 5A state championship in a three-way tie for the lead. His 68 in Round 2 sent him to a 5-under 139 to win the title by two strokes.

Cooper Stephens, LaGrange baseball

Stephens did everything he could for LaGrange. He had four RBIs in a game where the Grangers had five runs in a loss to North Oconee.

Ben Stuart, North Oconee baseball

Stuart pitched six innings with five strikeouts, no walks and allowed only four hits in North Oconee's comeback win over LaGrange in Game 1.

Jake Tucker, Mount Paran baseball

Tucker went 4-for-4 in Game 2 versus Wesleyan, including three opposite-field hits.

Caleb Wall, Carrollton golf

Wall got off to a blazing start in the 6A championship, shooting a 69 in Round 1 and hanging on for a 3-under 141 to stave off two golfers from Dalton.