Allentown, PA

Scientists starting to research the impact of microplastics on our health

By Jaccii Farris
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's not something you expect to see at the Little Lehigh Creek in Allentown. PennEnvironment is testing waterways across Pennsylvania for something called microplastics - fragments of plastic less than five millimeters long, ranging from a near invisible speck of dust to the size of a sesame...

www.wfmz.com

WGAL

First new baby formula plant in US in 15 years opens near Reading

The nation's baby formula crisis still has some parents trying to figure out what they're going to feed their babies. More formula is on the way, and it's coming from the Susquehanna Valley. The ByHeart formula plant is located outside of Reading, Berks County. It's one of just five Food...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
TheHorse.com

Horse at Pennsylvania Boarding Facility Positive for EHV

One horse at a boarding facility in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy). The horse presented with a mild fever, followed several days later by severe neurologic signs, prompting testing and euthanasia. The horse was not a new resident at the nonshowing facility, and all other horses on the property are under quarantine and being monitored for signs of EHV.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Majority of Pennsylvanians think the state is on the wrong track

(The Center Square) — The appeal of living in Pennsylvania has been tough to pitch to people in other states, but it’s also been tough for leaders to persuade current residents to stay. More than 40% of voters considered leaving for another state, or knew someone who thought...
Newswatch 16

Finding a solution to a flooding problem in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's been flood, after flood, after flood at the intersection of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township. "We've been here 45 years, and we were never flooded like we were the last three," said Chris. Chris Sarajian is the owner of Smuggler's Cove, a...
LehighValleyLive.com

Proposed warehouse, storage and office uses for Dixie Cup plant met with excitement, concerns

The developer looking to buy the former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough presented plans Thursday for its reuse as warehousing, storage and logistics with some office space. Nick Tsapatsaris appeared before a committee meeting of Northampton County Council, which holds the final approval for a tax break he says is needed to make the rehabilitation project work.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

White supremacy groups a major problem

White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Allentown Business Owner and Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
WFMZ-TV Online

Lawmakers tour American Keg Company in Pottstown, touts efforts to save jobs

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo toured the American Keg Company in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Lawmakers like Congresswoman Madeleine Dean and Senator Bob Casey said Raimondo helped the company get the steel it needs. It is the only steel beer keg maker in the country. "And...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn Street Market reopens in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Penn Street Market reopened in downtown Reading on Thursday. It features locally grown produce, baked goods and more. You can check it out in the 600 block of Penn Street on Thursdays through September. It's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market and the...
READING, PA
Times News

New company leasing NEMF truck terminal

A Mahoning Township trucking terminal that has sat vacant since New England Motor Freight ceased operations in 2019 is about to roar back to life. Estes Express, a privately owned American freight transportation provider based in Virginia, plans to lease the property at 457 Mahoning Drive E. and begin operating out of it on July 11.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

