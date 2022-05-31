New art exhibit focuses on more inclusive recounting of past, present

A new exhibit in White Plains at ArtsWestchester's gallery is exploring what a more inclusive recounting of the past and present might look like.

"Who Writes History" features artwork that includes the voices of women, immigrants, minorities and indigenous people often left out of history books.

One portrait titled "Nerdeen, Within our Lifetime," was painted by Yonkers resident and Arab-American Saner Akroush who goes by the moniker Ridikkuluz.

"This painting in particular is about the duality between the New York identity and the Palestinian identity.. And how they can simultaneously exists as one," he said.

He said it's important different perspectives are woven into history and how we perceive American's today.

"My dream for the future is little Arabic children to go on field trips and go to the museum and see themselves like on the artwork on the walls," he said.

The collection of art is a reflection of a conversation now happening across the country surrounding our nation’s history and what perspectives are included or left out said Kathleen Reckling, senior deputy director at ArtsWestchester.

"Artists have often asked us, where do we go next? Who is not here? What stories need to be told?" she said.

Reckling pointed out a collection of paintings that are reminiscent of Norman Rockwell's series "Four Freedoms."

"What is really so compelling about these is when we think of those original four freedoms that Norman Rockwell created, they are of predominately white families," she said. "Is that really America?"

The paintings replace some of the characters in each paintings with people of diverse backgrounds and religions.

The exhibit runs through July 3 and is located at 31 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

To make a reservation to visit the gallery click here.

To learn more about upcoming virtual meet and greets with some of the featured artists click here.