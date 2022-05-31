ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

New art exhibit focuses on more inclusive recounting of past, present

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Osj3G_0fwCPzFs00

A new exhibit in White Plains at ArtsWestchester's gallery is exploring what a more inclusive recounting of the past and present might look like.

"Who Writes History" features artwork that includes the voices of women, immigrants, minorities and indigenous people often left out of history books.

One portrait titled "Nerdeen, Within our Lifetime," was painted by Yonkers resident and Arab-American Saner Akroush who goes by the moniker Ridikkuluz.

"This painting in particular is about the duality between the New York identity and the Palestinian identity.. And how they can simultaneously exists as one," he said.

He said it's important different perspectives are woven into history and how we perceive American's today.

"My dream for the future is little Arabic children to go on field trips and go to the museum and see themselves like on the artwork on the walls," he said.

The collection of art is a reflection of a conversation now happening across the country surrounding our nation’s history and what perspectives are included or left out said Kathleen Reckling, senior deputy director at ArtsWestchester.

"Artists have often asked us, where do we go next? Who is not here? What stories need to be told?" she said.

Reckling pointed out a collection of paintings that are reminiscent of Norman Rockwell's series "Four Freedoms."

"What is really so compelling about these is when we think of those original four freedoms that Norman Rockwell created, they are of predominately white families," she said. "Is that really America?"

The paintings replace some of the characters in each paintings with people of diverse backgrounds and religions.

The exhibit runs through July 3 and is located at 31 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

To make a reservation to visit the gallery click here.

To learn more about upcoming virtual meet and greets with some of the featured artists click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
White Plains, NY
State
New York State
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Entertainment
White Plains, NY
Entertainment
hvmag.com

A Timeline of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley

How much do you know about the history of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley? Learn about the events that shaped our nation. Founded in 1714, the Gomez Mill House is America’s oldest Jewish establishment. For years, the Gomez Mill House operated as a stone-lime and timber operation.
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Hudson Valley Pass Is Your Key to Summer Fun in Westchester

The Hudson Valley Summer pass will provide discounted ticket bundles to events by Caramoor, the JBFC, Historic Hudson Valley, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Those who can’t decide whether to attend Westchester’s superb events, art house screenings, Shakespeare fest, or musical performances no longer need pick just one. Four major county cultural players have joined forces to offer a forward-thinking new initiative, called the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass, aimed at allowing visitors to experience each venue at a reduced price.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
365traveler.com

28 AMAZING WEEKEND GETAWAYS FROM NYC YOU’LL ADORE

While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Westchester

Juneteenth, also referred to as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day, is an annual holiday celebrating the end of slavary in the United States. While it has been around for over 150 years, Juneteenth was only made an official holiday in New York State in 2021 that is celebrated with festivals, parades, music, food, and more. In Westchester, there are several ways to celebrate and teach your kids about this important holiday and its meaning of freedom, culture, and heritage. Read on for a list of events to experience with your kids:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Gallery#History Books#Arab American#Palestinian#Arabic#Artswestchester
Lite 98.7

13 Favorite New York County Fairs! Bring On the Fried Oreos!

County fairs are one of the great nostalgic tokens of our youth. We all went to them (and still do). The crazy sight of the twirling, swooping midway rides. The smell of the deep fried dough and the greasy wonderfulness of a blooming onion. The squeal of the little kids out there riding in the bumper cars with mom or dad. The crash-boom-bah of the demolition derby, and the quiet mooing and baying coming from inside the junior 4-H barn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Betty Takes Over Main Street in Beacon, NY

"...and then Betty showed up." For the last few months, Beaconites had been abuzz with a 'mystery store' set to open on the infamous Main Street. Residents speculated about what could be behind the doors of the new storefront and had even more questions when Beacon Betty popped up on Instagram in April with this photo statement:
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy