Riverside's composure allows for comeback win in WPIAL consolation game

By Noah Hiles, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON ― Dan Oliastro has been around long enough to know what is and isn't important heading into the state playoffs. With his team's spot secured in the PIAA tournament, a matchup against Burgettstown in the WPIAL Class 2A consolation game on Tuesday afternoon at Washington & Jefferson's Ross Memorial Park would only determine their first-round opponent.

The 52nd-year head coach admitted to knowing little to nothing about either of the possible matchups his Panthers could've drawn ― what he did know is that back-to-back losses heading into the PIAA tournament is not good.

That's what made his team's 6-4 victory over Burgettstown so important.

"If we would've lost tonight, that would've been two in a row going into states, which isn't what you want going into a state tournament," Oliastro said. "We wanted to build some momentum today, which is what happened."

Oliastro's decision making made it clear early on that his team was there to win. Just three batters in and his team already behind 1-0, the Panthers' skipper made a pitching change, bringing in freshman Christian Lucarelli in hopes of giving his club a jolt.

While there was no telling how the starter Logan Greer would've faired had he remained in, Lucarelli did everything he could to show his manager made the right call. He delivered 4⅔ innings of strong relief, where he allowed a pair of runs, one of them being earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out nine.

"They told me to be ready early on so I made sure I was," Lucarelli said. "I love competition in big games like this. It gets my heart beating faster."

"He had a lot of poise on the mound today," Oliastro said. "He's still learning, but he looked really good today."

Lacarelli and the Panthers went toe to toe against Burgettstown Ace and St. Bonaventure commit Nathan Klodowski both physically and mentally. Early on, Riverside took its time figuring out how to hit against the No. 6 Blue Devils' star righty. After trailing 4-0, the No. 5 Panthers clawed their way back to tie the ballgame thanks to a big hit from Darren McDade in the bottom of the third and a bases loaded walk from Madden Boehm in the fourth.

In its next time up, Riverside took the lead thanks to its mental toughness. After receiving multiple warnings from umpires due to his comments made on the mound, Klodowski was ejected following a walk that loaded the bases in the top of the fifth.

Chaos ensued following the star's removal from the contest, as a Burgettstown assistant and a few fans were also tossed. It's common for a young team like Riverside, who has just two seniors on its roster, to get lost in that type of ruckus atmosphere. Yet, throughout all the loud yells, the Panthers remained focused.

"We spent a lot of time earlier in the season working on staying focused during stuff like that," Oliastro said. "We still stress that now. You can only control what you can do, not what's coming from the other dugout. Our guys did a great job worrying about the things we can control."

Just two at-bats following the ejection, sophomore Ashton Schlosser put his team ahead for good with an RBI single to centerfield, giving them a 5-4 lead. Bo Fornataro gave Riverside an important insurance run the following frame with an RBI single to make it 6-4.

"We feed off the stuff that went on with Burgettstown today," Fornataro said. "They were up there chirping at us when we were batting and doing everything else ― it got us hyped up."

The victory gives Riverside a third-place finish in WPIAL Class 2A. The Panthers will face District 6 champion Mt. Union on Monday at a time and location to be determined. Burgettstown will play District 9 champion Johnsonburg.

Contact Noah Hiles at nhiles@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @_NoahHiles.

