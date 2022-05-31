Two car accident on North 89

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting in Star Valley shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the department, their dispatch center received a 911 call that a man had been shot at the Branding Iron Trailer Court in Etna. Wyoming Highway Patrol...
ISLAND PARK — A 53-year-old man is facing charges for a UTV crash last year that killed his wife. Scott Taylor is now being charged with three misdemeanors including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing an officer. The case was filed against him on May 13.
The Thayne public rest area, located a few miles south of town on Highway 89, was closed down over the Memorial Day Weekend due to ongoing vandalism at the facility. WYDOT closed the rest area Sunday. It was reopened Tuesday morning, but had to close down again due to issues with the septic system. It is unknown how long it will be before the building is reopened for public use.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying vehicles and persons of interest in the homicide of Morey P. Pelton.
The post Police seek information on persons and vehicles of interest in homicide investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after stealing car parts from an Idaho Falls home, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says. The suspects, Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, are both 39-year-olds from Idaho Falls. Police got a report that the two were at a house on 65th E. at around 2:45 p.m.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals Wednesday after homeowners found them taking vehicle parts from their property.
The post 2 arrested after being caught by homeowner stealing car parts appeared first on Local News 8.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. May 27, 2022, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a...
A tourist to Yellowstone National Park was gored Monday after she and two other individuals were closer to a bison than park regulations allow, per a news release Tuesday from the park’s Public Affairs Office. The park reported that a 25-year-old Ohio woman was within 10 feet of a...
An Etna resident has been taken into custody following an altercation that included shots fired. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, dispatched received a 911 call that a man had been shot at the Branding Iron Trailer Court in Etna. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers, Agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation, and EMS were dispatched to that location.
It's one of the most beautiful places in Wyoming. So beautiful that Amelia Earhart was building a cabin there. Kirwin is an unincorporated community in Park County, Wyoming. It's hard to get to. But in the video below you'll get a tour. Our host will take us ghost hunting while...
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — A bison gored and tossed a woman 10 feet in the air yesterday morning May 30, at Black Sand Basin in Yellowstone National Park, the park announced this evening in a press release. The 25-year-old female from Grover City, Ohio allegedly approached the bison...
Sam Ritchie’s home is steps away from the National Elk Refuge. And it has everything she needs: A bedroom, kitchen and sitting area. “It’s wonderfully cozy,” she said. “It’s hilarious because I work on log cabins all day and come to live in one every night.”
JACKSON (WNE) — Summer is once again here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, at least as evidenced by the first bison goring of a visitor to Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison goring of the 2022 season, sending out a press release Tuesday afternoon that said an Ohio woman got within 10 feet of a bison Monday morning on a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin just north of Old Faithful.
IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.
JACKSON, Wyo. — Due to a lack of operators, START Town Shuttle will be running only two of the scheduled three buses starting at the 9:30 a.m. departure from Miller Park and will be back to all three buses starting at the 11:45 a.m. departure. There will also be...
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 22 – May 30, 2022. Kristen Butterfield, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 27 for alleged DUI. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven...
On May 13, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highwayy 26 east of Ririe where it was discovered 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton had been killed.
The post Police continue to investigate suspicious death appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County, Wyoming, has moved back up into the Yellow (or Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19. The county health department says this increase from the Green Level resulted from an increase in new cases. As of May 27th, Teton County has averaged 8.6 cases per day over the past seven days for a total of 60 cases reported locally. For the last 14 days, 15 1/3% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of May 26th, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0 patients with COVID in the PCU and 0 patients with COVID in the ICU.
Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
CODY, Wyo. - A major spring snow storm dumped more than three feet of snow and stranded travelers on Highway 296 near Cody in northwest Wyoming Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, dozens of people were caught in the storm that closed the highway northwest of Cody, between U.S. 212 and WY 120. A spokesperson for the department said vehicles, including a pickup pulling a camper trailer, were stuck and spun out on the highway Sunday night.
Comments / 0