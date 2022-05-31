Two car accident on North 89

Teton County, Wyoming, has moved back up into the Yellow (or Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19. The county health department says this increase from the Green Level resulted from an increase in new cases. As of May 27th, Teton County has averaged 8.6 cases per day over the past seven days for a total of 60 cases reported locally. For the last 14 days, 15 1/3% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of May 26th, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0 patients with COVID in the PCU and 0 patients with COVID in the ICU.

3 DAYS AGO