NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees are off to one of the best overall starts in Major League Baseball this season, but with the calendar flipping over to June, it’s about time for the ol’ trade deadline rumor mill to fire up once again. As good as the Yankees have been, there are some glaring holes in this roster and Brian Cashman is going to have his work cut out for him this July. Enter everyone’s favorite source, the unnamed MLB insider.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO