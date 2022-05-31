ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End May and Start June with Live Music In New York City

By Everynight Charley Crespo
Cover picture for the articleEverynight Charley recommends the following 65 live music events in New York City this week. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry. Tuesday, May 31. T-Pain, Erica...

Wallows Return to Their Second Home

If you needed proof that good things come in threes, look no further than Wallows. New York City has become somewhat of a second home to Wallows, the Los Angeles three-piece whose sold out Terminal 5 residency is one of the most anticipated stops on this expansive tour of theirs. Booked for four nights, Dylan Minnette, Cole Preston, and Braeden Lemasters are prepared to share more than a handful of special moments with their fanbase out here on the East Coast – which has steadily grown and stuck like glue to their side. Wallows are the epitome of down-to-earth on stage and off; they scream casual and comfort, even with hit songs under their collective belt, some hundred million streams online, multiple sold out nights in the Big Apple, and the ability to start a raucous surf rock sing-a-long at Coachella.
Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2022 Artist Awards Participants

Click here to read the full article. The Tribeca Festival and Chanel announced on Tuesday the visual artists who will be showcased as part of the 2022 Artist Awards program. The 10 artists have donated a piece of their work to be given this year’s festival award winners. The artworks will also be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the fest, which runs June 8-19. The artists are February James, Deborah Roberts, Leilah Babirye, Wardell Milan, Hank Willis Thomas, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, Harry Simmons, Ming Smith, Nina Chanel Abney and Ouattara Watts. “Tribeca is deeply committed to...
The True Mother of Drag: Hoboken’s Own Marsha P. Johnson

Long before RuPaul sashayed from the runway and into America’s hearts, there was Marsha P. Johnson and a deep connection to Hoboken. But what did Marsha, the “true Mother of Drag” according to RuPaul, have to do with Hoboken? It may surprise readers that perhaps the most important and famous trans woman in history — a trailblazer in her time — found solace in Hoboken. Today, murals and monuments around the globe celebrate Marsha P. Johnson, the trans woman who fought for her rights during and after the Stonewall Uprisings. While this world-renowned activist had once been homeless, she made Hoboken her home. Read on to learn about Marsha P. Johnson and her connection to Hoboken.
2022 NYC SummerStage Concert / Performance Events Calendar Schedule

2022 NYC SummerStage Concert / Performance Events Calendar. Below is the listing of SummerStage performances for the Summer of 2022 courtesy of the City Parks Foundation. Be sure to check on the corresponding links to be sure of changes or cancellations as well as whether entry to the event is ticketed or free. Those items listed for SummerStage take place at the Rumsey Playfield along the 72nd Street Traverse within Central Park located closer to the Fifth Avenue entrance.
Step Inside ‘The Oasis': A Sneak Peek at NYC's Largest Dance Floor

Looking to dance the night away this summer? New York City welcomes a new addition this season with the biggest outdoor dance floor, fully equipped with a 10-foot disco ball. Located at the Josie Robertson Plaza, "The Oasis" is one installation for guests to enjoy during Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City," a three-month program engaging the entire campus with over 1,000 artists, 300 events and 10 outdoor stages.
NYC Apartment With Bathroom In Building's Hallway Still Costs $2400

Looking for apartments in New York City, is a pain right now. Rent prices are way up and everyone is looking!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show I mentioned how while looking for apartments on Street Easy and reaching out to get tours, one apartment that looked somewhat nice online, in my price range caught my eye. The apartment location is on the Upper East Side. When I reached out, the realtor sent me a link for what the actual apartment looked like and included that the toilet was in the HALLWAY of the building. Private and just yours but still in the hallway!
Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.
[WATCH] NYC Revealed: Why New York Has So Many Rats

New York has long been known as one of the rattiest cities in America with some estimating close to 2 million rodents roam its streets. Both city workers and residents have been waging a never-ending battle against these four-legged fiends. Here is how New York City rats out its rodents.
44 Stuyvesant St. is on the sale market for the first time — ever

One of the most historic homes in the East Village (and NYC!) — 44 Stuyvesant St. — is now on the sales market for the first time, well, forever, apparently. The location of this house within the St. Mark's Historic district cannot be more picturesque than where Stuyvesant Street meets East 10th Street. A wonderful and truly magnificent early Federal House that was built in 1795, for Nicholas William Stuyvesant, the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant. This house has immense historical significance as it is the oldest building in Manhattan that has been used continuously as a single-family house.
