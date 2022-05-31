End May and Start June with Live Music In New York City

If you needed proof that good things come in threes, look no further than Wallows. New York City has become somewhat of a second home to Wallows, the Los Angeles three-piece whose sold out Terminal 5 residency is one of the most anticipated stops on this expansive tour of theirs. Booked for four nights, Dylan Minnette, Cole Preston, and Braeden Lemasters are prepared to share more than a handful of special moments with their fanbase out here on the East Coast – which has steadily grown and stuck like glue to their side. Wallows are the epitome of down-to-earth on stage and off; they scream casual and comfort, even with hit songs under their collective belt, some hundred million streams online, multiple sold out nights in the Big Apple, and the ability to start a raucous surf rock sing-a-long at Coachella.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO