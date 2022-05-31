ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

“He’s going to be the most dependable thing to a sinking franchise”: Colin Cowherd believes Dak Prescott’s talent will be wasted due to the Cowboys front office’s incompetence

By Sumedh Joshi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys have not had the best offseason or draft this year, the team picked Tyler Smith, a guard who has had struggles with penalties during his college career. The Cowboys are already reeling from excessive flags during the season due to offensive penalties. In addition to this, they did...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Complex

Former Cowboys Player Marion Barber Found Dead in His Texas Apartment

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment Wednesday, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The cause of his death is unknown. He was 38. A spokesperson for the Frisco police released the following statement: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bill Parcells Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber passed away this week at the young age of 38. Once the news broke, his former coaches and teammates went public with their favorite memories of him. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday, former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells raved about...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
Look: Saints Had Special Guest At Practice Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints welcomed a longtime supporter of their team as a special guest for Wednesday's practice. Jimmy Buffett, a die-hard Saints fan, posted a photo with starting quarterback Jameis Winston on Twitter. "Ready for some football," he wrote. As a Gulf Coast native, Buffett grew up a Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.
