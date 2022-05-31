“He’s going to be the most dependable thing to a sinking franchise”: Colin Cowherd believes Dak Prescott’s talent will be wasted due to the Cowboys front office’s incompetence

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.

NFL ・ 24 DAYS AGO