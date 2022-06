Tuscaloosa County, Ala, (WBRC) -A new storm shelter is on the way for a northern part of Tuscaloosa County. The new tube-like steel shelter will be built in the Samantha community, which is one of the fastest growing areas of Tuscaloosa County. That approval came Wednesday morning during the Tuscaloosa County Commission meeting. The entire cost of the new shelter will be around $81,000.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO