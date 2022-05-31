ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dunkin’, PUMA launch limited-edition sneakers

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0le7Bv_0fwCNABF00

(WWTI) — Running on Dunkin’ has taken a new form.

Dunkin’ and PUMA have teamed up to launch two limited-edition footwear styles to create a “fresh take” on PUMA’s popular classic GV Special and the Triple Basketball Sneaker.

Dunkin’ debuts cake batter latte, cornbread donut for summer

According to both companies, the style boat “bold co-branding,” featuring pops of pink and orange and details similar to Dunkin’s iced coffee cup.

The limited-edition footwear styles were launched on May 25 in honor of Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day , which was created by Dunkin’ to bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. The brands also donated their footwear styles to hospital partners across the country.

PUMA x Dunkin’ shoes can now be purchased on the PUMA website, the PUMA NYC flagship store and Dicks Sporting Goods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puma#Sneaker#Puma X Dunkin#Puma Nyc#Dicks Sporting Goods#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Innovative + inventive sneaker designs that are the future of footwear

Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, however with time they’ve now turned into style statements, a representation of our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From Nike-inspired minimal trendy shoes to watercolor sneakers – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Candor woman arrested for Identity Theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Candor woman has been arrested for allegedly using two victims’ personal information to spend thousands of dollars, according to New York State Police. Angela Kemp, 42, was arrested on May 25, 2022, after State Police started an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this year. According to State Police, […]
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for threatening with baseball bat

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been charged with allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat and punching someone in the face, according to State Police. Nathan Gonzales, 34, was arrested after a disturbance at Victory Park in Wayland just before 5:30 p.m. on May 31. New York State Police said Gonzales […]
SPY

Futuristic Adidas Adilette Slides Have Touched Down To Give the Yeezy Slides Some Major Competition

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Move over Yeezys, the adidas Adilette 22 slides are the new futuristic comfort slide to buy this season. On June 1, the adidas Adilette 22 slides hit the digital shelves, providing Adilette fans with an updated iteration of the brand’s ubiquitous and popular slides. Noticeably different than the brand’s current lineup of comfortable slides, The Adilette 22 slides offer a design that’ll easily give the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs...
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
APPAREL
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy