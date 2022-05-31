Dunkin’, PUMA launch limited-edition sneakers

(WWTI) — Running on Dunkin’ has taken a new form.

Dunkin’ and PUMA have teamed up to launch two limited-edition footwear styles to create a “fresh take” on PUMA’s popular classic GV Special and the Triple Basketball Sneaker.

According to both companies, the style boat “bold co-branding,” featuring pops of pink and orange and details similar to Dunkin’s iced coffee cup.

The limited-edition footwear styles were launched on May 25 in honor of Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day , which was created by Dunkin’ to bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. The brands also donated their footwear styles to hospital partners across the country.

PUMA x Dunkin’ shoes can now be purchased on the PUMA website, the PUMA NYC flagship store and Dicks Sporting Goods.

