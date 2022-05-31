ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladies’ Night at the Louisiana Dance Hall …

 3 days ago

Seems like most of the New Orleans and Louisiana music we play is performed by male bands and artists … so today we’re switching it up...

Oak Street Po-Boy Fest set to return this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, is set to return this fall. The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, the group that organizes the annual event, announced the 14th annual festival will...
New Orleans Pride 2022: LGBTQ+ events scheduled around the city this month

Pride thrives year-round in New Orleans. But because June is Pride Month, events take on special significance. This year's Pride events range from those that celebrate the rich history of the Crescent City to those that are fun, festive and, yes, a little naughty. The weekend of June 9-12 is...
Louisiana State
Louisiana Entertainment
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 6/3 Weekend

First, take a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Slidell's Cutting Edge theater! We all know the beloved "tail" of Ariel, a spunky mermaid princess who longs for a taste of the human world - with human legs to match. Watch as our fiery heroine and her aquatic friends move out from "under the sea" and learn to navigate the strange world above, all on the centerstage, with showings from June 2 until June 12. Purchase your tickets soon! 767 Robert Blvd.,
Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
R&O’s: The Power of the Po’boy

When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
Irma Thomas
Amanda Shaw
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
A New Orleans Nana’s Tomato Sauce

When Elizabeth M. Williams was growing up in New Orleans, a pot of simmering tomato sauce was a fixture on her Nana’s (or grandmother’s) stove. Balancing just the right amount of sweet—gained from grated carrots rather than sugar—and savory—thanks in part to dissolved anchovies at the base—the sauce adorned the pastas, chicken stews, roasts, and sausages made by her grandmother, who immigrated from Sicily in 1910 when she was eighteen years old. “And now I cook the sauce all the time,” says Williams, a founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. In fact, Williams deems the recipe so elemental that she gave it a place of honor within her new book, Nana’s Creole Italian Table, in both the condiment section and on the cover.
'Aunt Beedy got murdered - then everything just froze'

Wednesday evening, Tremé let the brass do the talking. Young Fellaz Brass Band led a second line through the streets of the neighborhood in honor of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood. The beloved grandmother was killed Tuesday afternoon after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. “A second line is...
Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
#Brass Band#Jealousy#Soul
Gambit's Summer Guide 2022

Even if it’s not supposed to officially start for a few more weeks, summer has arrived in New Orleans, and it is promising to be a hot one. After two years of pandemic, lockdowns and limited live music, the city — for better or worse — is once again in full swing, so there’s no shortage of things to do this summer.
Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
Who is Tad Gormley?

NEW ORLEANS — We all know of Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park, but who is Tad Gormley?. "I'm born and raised in New Orleans, and I've been working in City Park for ten years, and I didn't know that much about him." Casie Duplechain is the Chief Development...
