Water main break causes significant damage to WSU Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A water main break caused significant damage to a Wichita State University building located in Old Town Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Bowen, firefighters received a water call around 1:10 p.m. from the staff at WSU Old Town.

Upon arrival, the fire department had found that a water main that was supplying the fire protection system had burst underneath the building and was causing significant leakage.













The WFD immediately started evacuating the building.

While evacuating the building, firefighters found a nearby door to the fire protection system and were able to open it to help get water out of the building.

“They ended up having to take a wall out to that room, so it would avert the water that’s flooding into the building, out the door,” said Bowen.

Evergy was called to control the power of the building.

The City of Wichita Water Utility was also called. According to Bowen, it took about 25 to 30 minutes to control the leak.

The amount of water coming from the ground under the building washed a lot of the sand around the footing and under the building out, according to Bowen. This caused concern.

“Metro area builders were contacted, MABCD , to come out with an inspector to make an evaluation of the stability of the building in that particular area,” Bowen said.

Parts of the building have been taped off to keep people out of the area and safe. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the water main break is unknown.

The damage to the building is significant.

“Water has a high cost to clean up,” said Bowen. “Approximately two-thirds of this building, you know it’s nearly a block long, 50% to two-thirds had water damage, cause water was in it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.