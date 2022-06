Nate Diaz has made it abundantly clear all year that he’s ready to fight, but the UFC has yet to grant him his wish. The specific reasons for Diaz’s prolonged absence aren’t clear, but it’s almost certainly related to the fact that the mercurial star has only one fight remaining on his UFC contract. Whatever the dispute, it’s reached the point where Diaz has outright asked the UFC to release him and even dared the promotion to do so by posting a picture of himself purporting to urinate in front of the UFC Apex.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO