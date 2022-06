More unexpected, however, is the second part of the move: Roman Quinn being designated for assignment. The move potentially ends the 29-year old’s tenure in Phillies uniform following six injury-plagued seasons in the Big Leagues. Quinn has seen a consistent regression at the plate since joining the Phillies in 2016 with his speed becoming quickly outclassed by his inability to consistently get on base.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO