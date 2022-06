With ecommerce sales increasing by from 2019 to 2020 and another 14.5% in 2021, the pandemic’s impact on shopping habits and retail trends has been tremendous. As ecommerce has evolved becoming more automated, expedited, and essential to daily lives, consumer demands have also rapidly shifted, resulting in the expectation of instant gratification as soon as an order is placed. However, over the last two years consumers have experienced more out-of-stocks and product unavailability than ever before.

RETAIL ・ 23 HOURS AGO