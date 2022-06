The Texas State University School of Music will host the 12th annual International Piano Festival June 4-12 in the Performing Arts Center. The event will showcase the second TSIP competition, which will feature five finalists who will compete during the festival. Concerts and recitals are open to the public. All Rising Star Series recitals are free. Tickets to the Competition Concerto Round on June 4 and Anton Nel’s performance on June 5 can be purchased at www.txstatepresents.com.

