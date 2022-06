Budget travelers looking for a cross the pond bargain can look forward to another low cost option starting from August 12, 2022. Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the opening of bookings for flights between its London Gatwick hub and New York with return fares starting as low as £255/$322. The airline plans to start operating daily direct flights between the two cities from August 12 with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and has plans to announce more U.S. destinations in the near future. The daily flight will depart from London at 1:00 p.m. and arrive in New York at 3:55 p.m. local time. The return departs New York at 5:55 p.m. and lands in London Gatwick at 6:20 am local time the next day.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO