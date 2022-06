As a young lacrosse player in Baltimore, Koby Smith admired Johns Hopkins great Kyle Harrison. But while Harrison starred as an offensive midfielder for the Blue Jays and Friends School, Smith found himself gravitating to the defensive side of the field. “I enjoy the contact and physicality of lacrosse,” recalled Smith, who picked up a long pole when he was a seventh grader. “The offense tends ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO