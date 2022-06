After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO