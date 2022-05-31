Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Okeechobee; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands This product covers East Central Florida **TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS NOW IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 520 miles southwest of Stuart FL - 22.3N 86.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, centered offshore the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, has turned toward the northeast, while still moving slowly, early this morning. The developing system is forecast become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm later today, while moving northeast across the southeast Gulf of Mexico at a faster forward speed. The system is then forecast to move across the southern half of the Florida peninsula Saturday and Saturday evening. As the system draws closer to the southern Florida peninsula late tonight into Saturday, the frequency of showers and squalls will increase. Sustained winds may approach tropical storm force out ahead of the system, and will frequently gust above tropical storm force in stronger outer rainbands, and squalls near where the center tracks across the state. Based on the latest forecast track, the strongest winds and gusts are expected from early Saturday morning through around sunset. The main hazard for east central Florida remains the potential for flooding rainfall with this system as it moves toward, and then over the peninsula. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast across Okeechobee, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River Counties, with local amounts as high as 12 inches. For Osceola and Brevard Counties, 3 to 5 inches with local amounts up to 8 inches may occur. A Flood Watch is now in effect for Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, Osceola and Okeechobee Counties. With the system forecast to track eastward across Florida as a weak Tropical Storm storm surge is not expected along the east central coast. However, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, mainly south of Interstate 4. Residents and visitors should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and information regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone One today through Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across areas where a Flood Watch is now in effect. Potential impacts include: - Heavy rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across areas now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds, squalls, or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 12 Noon EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

