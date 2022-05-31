2 SW Virginia middle schoolers compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

(WFXR) — More than 230 kids were lined up to vie for prestige — not to mention a big trophy — for being the country’s top speller at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week. Of those hundreds of spelling geniuses gathered just outside of Washington, D.C., one is from Bedford County and another is from Pittsylvania County.

2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee , there are 234 spellers this year with ages ranging from 7 to 15 years old. These 234 spellers represent all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Guam; Puerto Rico; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. There are also spellers from the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, and Ghana.

Out of the spellers this year, 105 are female, 128 are male, and one is a non-binary speller.

These kids come from all sorts of schools across the country, but they all earned their spots at the Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning their regional competitions.

In addition, 45 of the 234 spellers have competed in nationals before.

Who is in the competition from Virginia?

A total of 11 Virginia spellers showed up at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center to compete in the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 31, including two from our region.

Thirteen-year-old Gavin Lee Maxey, an eighth-grade student at Dan River Middle School in Pittsylvania County, is competing in the National Spelling Bee after coming out on top in the Big Brother and Big Sisters Regional Spelling Bee in Danville earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Graham Ryan Woodruff, 13, a seventh-grader at Forest Middle School, beat Forest Elementary’s Nifemi Adetona at the annual Bedford County Spelling Bee in February before going on to win The Roanoke Times Regional Spelling Bee the following month.

“Graham studied hard using the online Scripps platform to prepare for the virtual bee held at Forest Middle School and proctored by Dr. Diane Isenhour. Competing against students from 17 other school divisions, Graham made it through 33 rounds which he said was, ‘difficult but pretty cool,'” Bedford County Public Schools wrote on Facebook on March 24, adding that Woodruff was really excited about going to Washington, D.C. for the National Spelling Bee in May.

The competition’s website also lists nine other Virginia spellers who made it to nationals:

Charlotte Walsh, 13, a seventh-grader with Compass Homeschool Enrichment (Herndon) who won the spelling bee sponsored by the Fairfax County PTA in Merrifield

Harsha Dinesh, 13, a seventh-grader at Eagle Ridge Middle School (Loudoun County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by Loudoun County Public Schools

Trey Felton III, 13, an eighth-grader at Northumberland Middle School (Northumberland County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by the Richmond-Times Dispatch

Leanna Gonzales, 13, an eighth-grader at Freedom Middle School (Spotsylvania County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg

Bryan Milstead, 12, a seventh-grader at Skyline Middle School (Warren County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by Rockingham District Ruritans in Harrisonburg

Grant Ward, 14, an eighth-grader at Graham Middle School (Tazewell County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by Four Seasons YMCA in Tazewell

Peyton DeMichele, 12, a seventh-grader at Ronald Reagan Middle School (Prince William County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William in Manassas

Henry Mathewes, 13, an eighth-grader at Joseph T. Henley Middle School (Albemarle County) who won the spelling bee sponsored by The Daily Progress and News Virginian in Charlottesville

Pahrto Asadi, 14, an eighth-grader at Great Neck Middle School (Virginia Beach) who won the spelling bee sponsored by WHRO Public Media in Norfolk

Competition Breakdown

The competition takes place this year from Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3.

Day Event Time Monday, May 30 Welcome & Registration

Opening Ceremony 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 Preliminaries (Rounds 1-3) 9 a.m to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 Quarterfinals

Semifinals 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2 Finals 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3 Awards Banquet 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Data from: Scripps National Spelling Bee

In the preliminary segment of the competition, spellers participate in up to three consecutive rounds of oral competition — spelling, word meaning, and spelling — but if they give the wrong answer in any of the three rounds, they are eliminated.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee added the “word meaning round” to each segment of the competition back in 2021, serving as a verbal multiple choice question in which the speller has to select the correct answer to a vocabulary question. Organizers say this element was introduced to challenge the spellers and advance the competition’s focus on word knowledge and literacy.

Here is a summary of how the preliminary segmen t of the 2022 competition proceeded for the Commonwealth’s contestants:

Charlotte Walsh (#202): Correctly spelled “kathakali” in Round 1 Correctly answered “a governor” when asked what something described as “gubernatorial” is related to in Round 2 Correctly spelled “Beefeater” in Round 3

Harsha Dinesh (#209): Incorrectly spelled “de rigueur” as “de rigeur” in Round 1

Trey Felton III (#210): Incorrectly spelled “Gurmukhi” as “Gourmokey” in Round 1

Leanna Gonzales (#215): Incorrectly spelled “xerogel” as “ziragel” in Round 1

Bryan Milstead (#216): Correctly spelled “Aglaia” in Round 1 Incorrectly answered “to write by hand” instead of “to set free” when asked what it means to “manumit” in Round 2

Gavin Maxey (#220): Correctly spelled “ammonite” in Round 1 Correctly answered “acts superior” when asked what it means when a person is described as “hoity-toity” in Round 2 Incorrectly spelled “fauxhawk” as “feauxhawk” in Round 3

Graham Woodruff (#224): Correctly spelled “Teutonic” in Round 1 Correctly answered “the right to take part in electing public officials” when asked to define “suffrage” in Round 2 Correctly spelled “tetraphosphate” in Round 3

Grant Ward (#225): Incorrectly spelled “violaceous” as “violetious” in Round 1

Peyton DeMichele (#227): Correctly spelled “stanchion” in Round 1 Correctly answered “an award for outstanding achievement” what asked what a “laureate” has in Round 2 Incorrectly spelled “viands” as “vions” in Round 3

Henry Mathewes (#230): Correctly spelled “unguiculate” in Round 1 Correctly answered “biting or incisive” when asked what it means if something has a “mordant” tone in Round 2 Correctly spelled “titanosaur” in Round 3

Pahrto Asadi (#233): Correctly spelled “genuflect” in Round 1 Correctly answered “to combine two hard-to-mix liquids” when asked what it means to “emulsify” in Round 2 Incorrectly spelled “noctambulant” as “noctamulent” in Round 3



By the end of the preliminaries on Tuesday, 88 spellers made it to the quarterfinals for Wednesday, June 1, including only three of the 11 Virginians — Walsh, Woodruff, and Mathewes.

During the quarterfinals, the contestants will continue with the oral competition from the preliminaries, starting with spelling in Round 4. If they misspell a word or incorrectly answer a question, they will be eliminated.

Check out the progress of Virginia’s three quarterfinalists:

Charlotte Walsh (#202): Correctly spelled “palapala” in Round 4

Graham Woodruff (#224): Correctly spelled “grazier” in Round 4

Henry Mathewes (#230): Incorrectly spelled “ambos” as “ambosse” in Round 4



The semifinals were also scheduled for Wednesday, starting with spelling in Round 5, word meaning in Round 6, and then another set of spelling in Round 7. Here’s how the two semifinalists from Virginia did:

Charlotte Walsh (#202): Incorrectly spelled “bourgade” as “burgade” in Round 5

Graham Woodruff (#224): Correctly spelled “bohrium” in Round 5 Correctly answered “eating dinner” when asked to finish the statement that “Preprandial refers to the period before” in Round 6 Incorrectly spelled “Bessemer” as “Bessamer” in Round 7



In other words, the last Virginian speller — a Bedford County student — was eliminated in the last round before the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, leaving only 12 students from other parts of the country to compete for that prestigious trophy.



As for the finals on Thursday, June 2, here are the official protocols from the Scripps National Spelling Bee rulebook :

The Finals continues from the conclusion of the Semifinals and consists of rounds of oral competition beginning with one round of spelling, followed by one round of multiple-choice word meaning, and continuing with rounds of oral spelling until a champion is declared, except as provided under “Spell-Off and Provision for Declaration of Co-Champions” herein. All spellers who have not been eliminated from the competition spell one word or answer one question in each round. Upon incorrectly spelling a word or answering a question, the speller is eliminated from the competition, except as provided under “End-of-Bee Procedure” and “Spell-Off and Provision for Declaration of Co-Champions” herein. All spellers eliminated in the same round are tied for the same place. 1. End-of-Bee Procedure: If all spellers in a round misspell or answer incorrectly, all remain in the competition and a new round begins with the spellers competing in their original order. If only one speller spells or answers correctly in a round, a new one-word round begins, and the speller is given an opportunity to spell the next spelling word on the list (anticipated winning word). The anticipated winning word will always be a spelling word, not a word meaning question. If the speller correctly spells the anticipated winning word in this one-word round, the speller is declared the champion. If the speller misspells the anticipated winning word in a one-word round, a new round begins with all spellers from the previous round: These spellers compete in their original order. 2. Spell-Off and Provision for Declaration of Co-Champions: In the sole discretion of the officials, if no champion has been declared during the Finals, if it is at the end of a round and a championship (one-speller, one-word) round is not about to begin, the officials may opt to activate a Spell-off. Each speller remaining in the competition will have a total of 90 seconds to spell words from a Spell-off word list prepared in advance by the SNSB. Time will begin after the pronouncer pronounces the first word on the list. The same words will be delivered in the same order to each speller in the Spell-off. Passing or skipping is not allowed; the speller must attempt to spell each word before being given the next word on the list. Spellers will spell in speller number order, and any speller(s) not currently spelling will be sequestered while the active speller competes.

The speller will have the benefit of viewing a monitor featuring each word’s part of speech, language of origin and definition. The speller may ask questions of the pronouncer; time used asking questions and receiving answers will be part of the 90-second time limit. Any spelling not completed within the 90-second time limit will not count toward total score.

After all spellers remaining in the competition have competed in the Spell-off, the speller who spelled the most words correctly during their 90-second turn will be declared champion. If a single champion does not emerge, the officials will attempt to break the tie by determining the speller with the highest percentage of words spelled correctly out of words attempted during the Spell-off. The speller with the highest percentage correct will be declared champion. If two or more spellers earn the same top score and have the same percentage correct, the judges will declare co-champions.

Depending on where each speller ranks after they are eliminated will determine which prize they take home.

Speller :

Bee souvenirs and an official certificate of participation

One-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online

One-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium

2022 U.S. Mint proof set

Quarterfinalist:

Commemorative pin

$100 gift card

Semifinalists:

Commemorative medal

$500 gift card

Finalists:

Commemorative medal

7th place and below: $2,000

6th place: $2,500

5th place: $5,000

4th place: $10,000

3rd place: $15,000

2nd place: $25,000

Champion:

Commemorative medal

$50,000

The Scripps Cup

$2,500 cash and reference library from Merriam-Webster

$400 of reference works including a 1768 Encyclopaedia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium

Champion’s school and sponsor:

Engraved commemorative plaques

Behind Each Letter

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been around since 1925 and the first winner took home $500 with the winning word gladiolus . Below are some other fun facts that you might not know about the spelling competition.

Rockwood Pottery in Cincinnati designed the spelling bee trophy that each champion takes home. Merriam-Webster has been the official dictionary partner of the competition since 1957.

You can follow along with each contestant’s progress in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by clicking here .

