Oxnard Police Department stated that during the month of May, 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation into narcotics activity occurring at a residence located in the 4300 block of Terrace Avenue. During the investigation, detectives received several complaints regarding multiple subjects coming and going from the residence. After completing the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant in reference to the narcotics activity at the residence.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO