Loren Lee “Corky” Myers, 88, of Elliott peacefully passed away in the loving arms of his three daughters at 12:03 Saturday May 28, 2022. Visitation will be held 10:00am -12:00pm Saturday June 4, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 pm. Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO