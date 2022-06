(Whitewater Valley)--Power has been restored after a strong storm caused a widespread outage Wednesday night in western Wayne County. More than 2000 customers of Duke Energy were in the dark until around midnight. That storm, which was rated as severe by the National Weather Service at around 7:30 Wednesday night, also dumped heavy amounts of rain in Fayette County. High water there forced the closure of a couple of lesser-traveled county roads. Those roads remained closed Thursday morning.

