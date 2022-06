CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is looking for talented and motivated individuals interested in making a difference in their community by serving on a Board or Commission. There are several opportunities available to residents, with current vacancies on the Board of Adjustment, Library Board of Trustees, and the Stormwater Management Advisory Committee. Individuals interested in serving on one of these boards or committee should apply for a position by May 31, 2022.

CONCORD, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO