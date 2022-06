There has been another adjustment in the flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia. The river is now in a warning until early Saturday morning, a bit shorter than the 10 am end time announced earlier. The river is at 22 feet, exactly two feet above flood stage. It should crest at 22.1 feet before sunset and go below flood stage Friday evening.

