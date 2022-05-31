Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck shares how he had to throw Danny Ainge out of the locker room in East semis vs. Bucks

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans and analysts have looked back on the work done by Danny Ainge during his tenure as the team’s president of basketball operations in a much better light given the former Boston Celtics chief has his fingerprints all over this season’s team, which is about to kick off the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

But there remains a subset of both groups that wonder about his exit, which came while the team was still trying to figure out the lessons from a season that fizzled frustratingly. Asked about that exit on a recent appearance on the WEEI “Greg Hill” show, Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck had plenty of good things to say about his former top exec — and one key caveat regarding the state of their current relationship.

“He was so instrumental while he was here,” explained Grousbeck.

That didn’t stop Grousbeck from setting some firm boundaries in a surprise visit, however.

“It really pains me to have to threaten to throw him out of the locker room when he showed up all of the sudden in the Milwaukee (Bucks) series. I’m like ‘I’m sorry, guests are not allowed in this locker room; you represent the Utah Jazz!'”

“That was a lot of fun,” he joked. “We all had a pretty good laugh about that, it really pained me to have to throw him out of the locker room!”

Don’t get it twisted, however. Grousbeck took great pains to tip his hat to the job Ainge did as team president from his hiring of Brad Stevens as a coach and recommending him as a replacement executive to the impressive string of hits in the draft Ainge had a had in.

“He bailed out last year of his own wishes, so it’s all the sweeter for him to try to get a pass in the locker room as we go well, but we love Danny, we always will. He’s a Celtic for life.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.