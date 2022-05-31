Utah ranks #2 for most music-loving state in the US

Utah Pride is back and promises to be bigger than ever! The 200-foot rainbow Pride flag will once again grace the streets of Salt Lake City. After scaling way back during the pandemic, the Utah Pride Center is making up for lost time by hosting several events during Pride Week, including the Pride Parade (with their longest ever route), Festival (with more food, entertainment and vendors” and Glow March. “I AM Utah Pride” is the theme of 2022 Pride week, which runs May 29 – June 5. But the festivities don’t end there—venues across the state are putting on shows throughout the entire month. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-energy drag performance, an inspiring paint night or an evening of barhopping, we’ve got you covered with this all-inclusive guide to Pride.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO