Utah State

Utah ranks #2 for most music-loving state in the US

By Alexandrea Sumuel, Associated Press
KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic is an integral part of American culture, no matter what state you live in. Some states, however, were founded on the basis of music or have extensive support communities making them more desirable to music lovers. A recent study done by Mecart, a modular studio manufacturer, used Google...

kutv.com

saltlakemagazine.com

A Guide to Utah Pride 2022

Utah Pride is back and promises to be bigger than ever! The 200-foot rainbow Pride flag will once again grace the streets of Salt Lake City. After scaling way back during the pandemic, the Utah Pride Center is making up for lost time by hosting several events during Pride Week, including the Pride Parade (with their longest ever route), Festival (with more food, entertainment and vendors” and Glow March. “I AM Utah Pride” is the theme of 2022 Pride week, which runs May 29 – June 5. But the festivities don’t end there—venues across the state are putting on shows throughout the entire month. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-energy drag performance, an inspiring paint night or an evening of barhopping, we’ve got you covered with this all-inclusive guide to Pride.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Florida man charged for taking underage girl from Roosevelt home

(KUTV) — A Florida man accused of taking an underage girl from her home in Utah to Cheyenne, Wyo. has now been formally charged. Court documents revealed Christopher Evans, 25, from Fort Pierce, Fla. had been charged with transportation of a minor. Evans faces a sentence of 10 years...
ROOSEVELT, UT

