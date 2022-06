A local woman wanted on a White County warrant racked up more charges after she was found to be in possession of drugs. On Monday, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 610 Sixth Street to serve a warrant on 41 year old April D Wood. Capeheart informed Wood that she was wanted on a White County warrant in which Wood stated that there was no way she had a warrant. After running her information through dispatch, it was confirmed that Wood was wanted for Criminal Trespass to Real Property for the amount of $1500. A search was done on the purse that wood was carrying. Wood told the Deputy that she had a meth pipe in a small makeup bag. A crystal substance believed to be meth was also found. Both items tested positive for Methamphetamine.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO