Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed nine bills into law Wednesday, passed by the General Assembly. With reluctance he signed S.285 An act relating to health care reform initiatives, data collection, and access to home- and community-based services. Scott said that while he disagrees with some aspects of the bill he knows there is a sense of urgency. So, his administration will conduct oversight of the GMCB process. He also vetoed S.234 because he said it makes Act 250 even more cumbersome than it is today and it will make it harder to build the housing we desperately need. These concerns were raised by elected leaders on both sides of the aisle, though were not addressed by the Legislature.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO