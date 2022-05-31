ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Greene County organization doubles summer job program

By WVUA 23 Digital
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe T.S. Police Support League is helping even more students in Greene County find a job this summer,...

Tuscaloosa County Commission OKs new Samantha storm shelter

The Tuscaloosa County Commission signed off this morning on bringing a second storm shelter to the Samantha community. The total cost of the new shelter will be $81,000, and its location will be at the same site as the current Samantha storm shelter next to the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2 in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
State to investigate Greene County sheriff’s campaign

State investigators will soon be looking into certain questionable donations to Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison’s re-election campaign in the 2022 Primary Election. As first reported in Alabama Political Reporter, Benison is accused of accepting campaign donations from the Birmingham-based political action committee Citizens for Lawful Government, which has accepted donations from Greene County casino-owner Palace Entertainment, LLC, Tuscaloosa real property company WWCH, LLC and Greene County nonprofit T.S. Police Support League, Inc. according to documents available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Buffalo Rock hiring in Jasper

Beverage and food distributor Buffalo Rock will be hiring delivery drivers and sales people at the Jasper Career Center (2604 Viking Drive) on Tuesday, June 14. Positions include Class A CDL delivery merchandiser, sales support and Non-CDL delivery merchandiser. The company is offering a $500 incentive, a $1250 sign-on bonus...
JASPER, FL
VA job fair coming this Saturday

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host a hiring and on-boarding fair this Saturday, June 4, to fill vacancies for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and housekeeping aides. According to a Wednesday release, applicants will be selected and given tentative offers for work at the event after participating in pre-employment...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sheriff’s Office hosting firearms safety class

Want to learn how to handle firearms safely? The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has several openings for their next firearms safety class beginning June 25. During the class, participants will learn the basics of handling a gun, including how to load, handle, shoot and store them. If you’re interested,...
Household hazardous waste disposal back this Saturday

Tuscaloosa County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of any weird and dangerous chemicals sitting around the house this weekend. The city of Tuscaloosa will host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day in partnership with Nucor Steel this Saturday, June 4. According to a press release, household hazardous waste...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Workers vote to become first unionized Starbucks in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Starbucks has until later this week to file objections after workers at a shop in Birmingham became the first of the company’s outlets in Alabama to vote to organize. Baristas and other employees at a downtown store voted 27-1 to organize in a tally...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kids triathlon crossing the finish line for hungry children again this Saturday

A pack of children and teens astride trikes and bikes will descend upon the Druid City this weekend for the 8th Annual Tuscaloosa Kids Triathlon, held at Lake Lurleen State Park on Saturday, June 4. This year, participants age 5 to 16 will swim, bike and run to benefit “Secret...
Health Matters: Children’s mental health

Everyone experiences feelings of stress and depression some times, and it can be confusing enough for adults. Imagine a child trying to cope with confusing and scary symptoms. Dr. Marisa Giggie, a psychiatrist with University Medical Center, discussed some warning signs parents and adults should look for in children. She...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brandon Jamal Davis, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Davis is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Dominique Lamar Purnell,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Investigation under way after infant, 1 other stabbed Wednesday

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after an infant and another person were stabbed at Hay Court Apartments Wednesday night. Injuries suffered by the victims are not considered life-threatening, investigators said. No arrests have been made.
Rising gas prices aren’t stopping boaters

Gas prices for boaters continue to rise as the summer starts, but that isn’t stopping people from going on the water. Lake Tuscaloosa swarmed with people boating and enjoying the sun on Memorial Day. While average gas prices for cars in Alabama were $4.33 a gallon, boat prices for a gallon of gas hit $6.26.
Shelby County car crash kills man on Memorial Day

A 41-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 280 west of Chelsea in Shelby County. Stephen D. Dixon was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe when Steve Drakeford, 55, struck him in a 2017 Ford F-350 at approximately 5:29 Monday afternoon, according to a release. Authorities...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Family speaks after Wednesday night stabbing incident

The family involved in a Wednesday evening incident that resulted in an infant’s injury and a man being stabbed spoke with WVUA 23 today, saying what happened was the result of a dispute. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the stabbing, which happened at Hay Court apartments...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Early Monday crash kills 1 in Tuscaloosa

A single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County just before 2 a.m. Monday claimed the life of a man from Tuscaloosa. The wreck happened on Watermelon Road, about 5 miles north of Northport. Ramone A. Hardy, 29, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving left the road, hit a utility...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Part of I-359 shut down this morning after pedestrian fatality

A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 359 was shut down this morning while officers investigated a traffic fatality. Tuscaloosa Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. Police and medics arrived within minutes, but the man had died from his injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man wrecks own car alongside dozen in dealership lot over weekend

The Tuscaloosa Hyundai has about a dozen fewer vehicles for sale this week after a 20-year-old driver smashed into them, injuring himself and his Ford Mustang in the process. Tuscaloosa Police said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday, when the driver careened off Hargrove Road and crashed into car dealership’s lot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Saban seeks end to feud with A&M’s Jimbo Fisher

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his “feud” with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida. Two weeks after alleging that A&M was buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Jimbo.
DESTIN, FL
Bama baseball fails to make NCAA Tournament

Even with their late season success in the SEC tournament Alabama baseball has failed to get a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Tide was “on the bubble” going into the NCAA baseball selection show. Many predicted the Tide to be one of it’s first four teams out.
HOOVER, AL

