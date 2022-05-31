Greene County organization doubles summer job program

State investigators will soon be looking into certain questionable donations to Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison’s re-election campaign in the 2022 Primary Election. As first reported in Alabama Political Reporter, Benison is accused of accepting campaign donations from the Birmingham-based political action committee Citizens for Lawful Government, which has accepted donations from Greene County casino-owner Palace Entertainment, LLC, Tuscaloosa real property company WWCH, LLC and Greene County nonprofit T.S. Police Support League, Inc. according to documents available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO