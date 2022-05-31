ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCCA’s June 2022 University City News is now Online with Local News and Events and So Much More

By Editor's Notes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello University City, the June 2022 newsletter (PDF version) is now online and available to read, print, and share with family and friends. The print version of the newsletter will be available for distribution the first weekend of June; Saturday or Sunday, June 6 or 7, 2022. While you wait, download...

University City News

Phase 1 Construction of Pure Water Pipelines underway in Clairemont, University City, Miramar, and Scripps Ranch

From the City of San Diego: Construction of Phase 1 Projects with major water infrastructure including pipelines, pump stations and treatment facilities are taking place in the Morena, Bay Park, Clairemont, University City, Miramar and Scripps Ranch communities. In Clairemont, the Morena Pipelines Southern Alignment begins at the Morena Pump...
University City News

University City Community Association (UCCA) is the source for local news in University City, a neighborhood of San Diego, California, through print media and its University City News website.

