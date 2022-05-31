UCCA’s June 2022 University City News is now Online with Local News and Events and So Much More
By Editor's Notes
University City News
2 days ago
Hello University City, the June 2022 newsletter (PDF version) is now online and available to read, print, and share with family and friends. The print version of the newsletter will be available for distribution the first weekend of June; Saturday or Sunday, June 6 or 7, 2022. While you wait, download...
SAN DIEGO — The rules for outdoor dining are about to change in San Diego. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13th. In October, the city council agreed to make the temporary outdoor...
SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is known as the ‘crown jewel’ of San Diego and starting June 1, a new ordinance for vendors will being at the park, which include permits for vendors and at least 50-feet between vendors. Everyday hundreds of people walk through Balboa Park....
SAN DIEGO — Every morning, city crews clean up the restrooms at the Sixth Avenue playground in Balboa Bark. And, almost every night, the bathrooms get trashed and vandalized again. “They're disgusting. They're so unsanitary. My feet are disgusting. There's pee and other stuff,” said a grandmother from Georgia,...
From the City of San Diego: Construction of Phase 1 Projects with major water infrastructure including pipelines, pump stations and treatment facilities are taking place in the Morena, Bay Park, Clairemont, University City, Miramar and Scripps Ranch communities. In Clairemont, the Morena Pipelines Southern Alignment begins at the Morena Pump...
A new division within the Chula Vista Police Department will help the agency’s personnel increase and improve their community-oriented policing efforts, CVPD officials announced Wednesday. The CVPD Executive Operations & Community Engagement Division will be “focused on connecting more actively with our community … (and) will concentrate on increasing...
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
We’ve been enthralled by the paintings of Charlene Mosley after learning she worked on the Oscar-nominated animated film Loving Vincent. The North Park–based artist will be showcasing new, nature-inspired work at her solo exhibition, Pollinators through July 3. Sparks Gallery. June 2. San Diego Fringe Festival. For nearly...
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate Memorial Day 2022 with various shipboard activities and exhibits to thank and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. A Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony for those who have fallen wearing the uniform...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – The Studio Diner in Kearny Mesa has reopened for Dinner and they have a brand new Dinner Menu to celebrate!. T Bone Diner, with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, a Capri vegetable blend and dinner roll & butter. Georgia Peach Blacked Mahi-Mahi, an 8 oz....
What & Where?
City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building.
[caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption]
What's it about?
For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.
[caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption]
Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business.
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook
The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
San Diego, CA–San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera joined community members in an eagerly anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the City Heights Swim Center. The pool, which has been closed for more than four years, opened its doors ahead of the summer with a...
Good news for the environment and for Carlsbad residents tired of accumulating unneeded plastic utensils after ordering takeout: A new city law is taking effect June 1 aimed at reducing the amount of unused and unwanted single-use plastics that end up in landfills each year when people get food to go.
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, California will become the first state in the country to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program, providing free breakfast and lunch for all children every school day.
More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
Comments / 0