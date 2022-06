It’s one thing to say you care about your community. It’s another to prove it — time and time again. Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp and the city council announced Tuesday that they city is sending $1.1 million in federal funds to New Jersey American Water to pay the overdue water bill debts of nearly 2,000 residents — all of whom were facing the potential shutoff of services since they were more than 60 days in arrears.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO