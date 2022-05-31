Moses Lake schools get new nicknames to comply with state law

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO