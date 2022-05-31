Moses Lake schools get new nicknames to comply with state law

BENTON CITY, Wash. – Families are mourning the loss of their loved ones following multiple shootings in recent weeks across the country. Three more victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting were laid to rest on Thursday. A gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers more than a week ago at Robb Elementary.
SPOKANE, Wash. — School safety measures have come a long way over the years, and districts will continue refining them. Since the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the Central Valley School District says parents are reaching out with questions about safety protocols, but also with ideas on how to ensure campus safety.
Following the passage of the Democrat-sponsored bill banning the use of Native American mascots by public schools in WA state last summer, the cost of rebranding is an issue nobody is talking about. Who has to pay for all the rebranding of a new mascot?. Last week, we reported how...
Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark announced to staff in an email Wednesday morning that she will be leaving her position for another job out of state when her contract ends on Sept. 16. Clark has been under investigation by the Washington State Board of Health since November...
MOSES LAKE - Wednesday marked the beginning of the city of Moses Lake’s mandatory water conservation months. The water conservation efforts had previously started July 1 and ran through Aug. 31. The city council last year approved an updated ordinance pushing the start of the conservation period to June 1 and extending it through Sept. 30.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance that restricts when people can water their lawns. The Spokane City Council passed the measure in a 5-2 vote last month. It prohibits people from outdoor watering between 9 am and 6 pm between June and October. It also limits watering to two days per week if the Spokane River drops below 1,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).
On Thursday, May 26, close to 100 students from Lewis and Clark High School walked out of class to call for gun reform and stand in solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The kids weren't alone. Students in Tacoma, Seattle, Detroit, Los Angeles and dozens of...
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark, who is under investigation by the state for her firing of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz, is resigning. Clark is not renewing her contract and has taken a new role out of state. Clark has helped lead SRHD throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been a controversial figure because...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Auditor says her office is getting calls about people showing up at homes unannounced asking about voter registration. She’s sounding the alarm they aren’t from her office and aren’t working for the county. They say people are asking them if...
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says a male minor was arrested for felony harassments (threats to kill) as a result of an investigation into a threat involving Glover Middle School. The SPD Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of patrol officers, other investigative units and the FBI...
After serving on the Richland City Council since 2010, Position 5 member Phil Lemley has announced his immediate resignation. Lemley, who moved to Richland in 2002 to work for Bechtel National as an electrical engineer became involved in a variety of causes, including (from Richland City information):. "Richland Police Department’s...
Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
The Dryden Transfer Station is set to reopen Thursday after it closed Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem. The county does not have reopening time scheduled, but is providing updates on its Public Works Facebook page. Meanwhile, the drop-off fee at the Transfer Station was increased this week from...
An East Wenatchee school student faces felony harassment charges after being accused of making threats on social media to shoot up the junior high school. The 14-year-old was charged in Douglas County juvenile court last Thursday after being arrested earlier last week when an Instagram message emerged showing a hand gun and a threat to shoot up the school the next day.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for patience from drivers when encountering farm equipment rolling down the road. Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said living with the agricultural industry is part of living in the Columbia Basin, so please be mindful of farm workers. “They all travel at...
Comments / 3