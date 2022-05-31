ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake schools get new nicknames to comply with state law

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moses Lake School District has found new names for mascots at two of its schools and next will decide on a new name for a school itself. Moses Lake High School’s mascot will be...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 3

ifiberone.com

Wednesday marks the start of Moses Lake's mandatory water conservation months

MOSES LAKE - Wednesday marked the beginning of the city of Moses Lake’s mandatory water conservation months. The water conservation efforts had previously started July 1 and ran through Aug. 31. The city council last year approved an updated ordinance pushing the start of the conservation period to June 1 and extending it through Sept. 30.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mayor Woodward vetoes water restriction ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance that restricts when people can water their lawns. The Spokane City Council passed the measure in a 5-2 vote last month. It prohibits people from outdoor watering between 9 am and 6 pm between June and October. It also limits watering to two days per week if the Spokane River drops below 1,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News June 2nd, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Health Dist. Administrator Amelia Clark is resigning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark, who is under investigation by the state for her firing of former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz, is resigning. Clark is not renewing her contract and has taken a new role out of state. Clark has helped lead SRHD throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been a controversial figure because...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police: Minor arrested for a threat involving Glover Middle School

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says a male minor was arrested for felony harassments (threats to kill) as a result of an investigation into a threat involving Glover Middle School. The SPD Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of patrol officers, other investigative units and the FBI...
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland City Council Member Resigns Effective Immediately

After serving on the Richland City Council since 2010, Position 5 member Phil Lemley has announced his immediate resignation. Lemley, who moved to Richland in 2002 to work for Bechtel National as an electrical engineer became involved in a variety of causes, including (from Richland City information):. "Richland Police Department’s...
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Burn bans began today throughout North Central Washington

Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
OKANOGAN, WA
kpq.com

Equipment Problem Closes Dryden Transfer Station

The Dryden Transfer Station is set to reopen Thursday after it closed Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem. The county does not have reopening time scheduled, but is providing updates on its Public Works Facebook page. Meanwhile, the drop-off fee at the Transfer Station was increased this week from...
DRYDEN, WA
kpq.com

Teenager Faces Felony Charges in Gun Threat at Eastmont Junior High School

An East Wenatchee school student faces felony harassment charges after being accused of making threats on social media to shoot up the junior high school. The 14-year-old was charged in Douglas County juvenile court last Thursday after being arrested earlier last week when an Instagram message emerged showing a hand gun and a threat to shoot up the school the next day.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

