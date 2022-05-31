ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

For the Graham family, their hedgehog adventure started a little over a year ago when their oldest son, Hudson, now 11, wanted a hedgehog for ...

Franklin County Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Golden Tigers sign with Northwest-Shoals to continue baseball careers On a night when the 2022 AHSAA Class 5A baseball state championship-winning Russellville Golden Tigers were honored by the community with a celebration at the RMS gym, five members of the team signed with Northwest-Shoals Community College to continue their education...

franklincountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Alligator Spotted in Neighborhood Lake

One woman in Madison got more than she bargained for on her daily morning walk on Wednesday. Video captured along the sidewalk shows a rather long alligator casually out for his morning stroll, too.
MADISON, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Russellville High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian: Kiah Derrick

When his family moved to Russellville eight years ago, Kiah Derrick found himself in the role of the 'new kid' in town. So when the 2022 Russellville High School Valedictorian says one of the best things about his hometown is how people are so accepting, welcoming and kind to new residents, Derrick knows what he's talking about.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Russellville, AL
Sports
City
Graham, AL
City
Russellville, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Don’t be fooled by the name –

A classic movie line comes to mind when massive Franklin County gates swing open, revealing 85 acres of prehistoric beauty: “Welcome to Jurassic Park.” But it is not Jurassic Park. It is real and like nothing else in Alabama. Welcome to Dismals Canyon. With the exception of designated...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHL

Local 22-year-old needs double lung transplant after COVID

(Editor’s Note: Lester’s family informed News Channel 11 that as of Wednesday morning, she has been placed on a transplant list.) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — A positive COVID-19 test last July put Lexi Lester and her family on an unimaginable journey. “It’s been rough but I’m at the top of the mountain now going down,” […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Franklin County Times

Russellville Splash Pad grand opening celebrates summer fun

Memorial Day weekend got going with a lot of splashing this year as the long-awaited Russellville Splash Pad, located between the John Blackwell Sports Complex and Sloss Lake on Highway 24, celebrated its grand opening May 27. Great Southern Recreation built the splash pad. Russellville Mayor David Grissom, along with...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge. This caused...
WINFIELD, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama A&M wide receiver joins USFL

Former Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson has joined the Tampa Bay Bandits, the USFL team announced on Thursday. Anderson tied for the SWAC lead with 12 touchdown receptions last season. He caught 33 passes for 493 yards in 2021, his only season at Alabama A&M after transferring from Oklahoma State. Alexander played for the Cowboys in 2020 after playing at LSU in 2016 through 2018.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
courierjournal.net

51st Street Rod Show

TUSCUMBIA – The 51st Annual Muscle Shoals Area Street Rod Festival takes place Saturday, June 4. It is held on the first Saturday in June at Spring Park in Tuscumbia, Alabama. The club was founded in 1971 and hosted its first show at Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals. Many things have changed since that first year including the size of the festival. Typically, around 300 antique and street rod cars are on display. This makes it one of the largest car shows in Alabama.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Hedgehog#Patriots#Adventure#Ahsaa#Nw Scc#Rhs
RocketCityMom

Summer Train Rides at the North Alabama Railroad Museum

All aboard! Summer has arrived in Huntsville and there’s so much going on for kids to do! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Summer Bucket List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer three different train rides through the countryside, and if you act fast you can snag seats on all three this summer. The best part is you don’t have to worry about the weather – a little bit of rain won’t stop the train!
AL.com

Huntsville barbecue just got more interesting

Back when I was a kid our family had three pet ducks. Since then, I’ve generally avoided eating duck because it reminds me of our ducks, which we released at the Green Mountain Nature Trail pond, after they were grown. But during my recent visit to Fusion Barbecue –...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
jambands

Widespread Panic Deliver Covers Heavy Performances at The Orion Amphitheater

Over the weekend, Widespread Panic continued their run at The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala. The band performed several classic tunes as well as some rarities and covers for their Cotton State stand. — Saturday night got underway with “Tall Boy” and continued with a cover of BloodKin’s “Henry Parsons Died.” Next, the band served “Wondering” off their third studio album,Everyday, before diving into “Ribs and Whiskey.” A pairing of “Old Neighborhood” with “Imitation Leather Shoes” came before a jammed-out take on “Rebirtha,” which segued into “I’m Not Alone.” For the final song of the first set, Widespread Panic performed “All Time Low.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy