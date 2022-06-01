ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Calls for Gun Legislation Heard From Texas to Washington

By Julie Fine
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), whose district includes Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School last week, says he's going to continue pushing for legislation that makes it harder for bad guys to get guns. Gutierrez said Texas legislators need...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 55

GreatDaneCM65
2d ago

Every person screaming for gun measures has 3 people yelling NO on the other side!

Reply(33)
13
Jon Dickson
2d ago

The Protecting Our Kids Act was introduced in the house today. Some of the new laws listed involve, raising age to buy rifles. (shotguns not mentioned). Home storage, Bump stocks (already banned) gun trafficking (already illegal) Magazine capacities (solves nothing) Ghost guns, Im sure there'll be a bunch of pork by the time it goes to vote, but I see nothing here that will help. Of course we already that would happen.

Reply(2)
2
Indians Joe
2d ago

How about, mandatory death penalty for anyone using a firearm while committing any crime?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Click2Houston.com

Partisan tensions flare among Texans in congressional gun hearing

WASHINGTON — Emotions ran high among Texans at a U.S. House hearing addressing gun violence on Thursday, nine days after a gunman attacked an Uvalde elementary school, when the debate veered away from policy and into personal attacks and finger-pointing. Democratic members delivered remarks in the hearing room with...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde, TX
Government
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Abbott calls for Uvalde-related special legislative committees to convene

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott is requesting that lawmakers from the Texas Legislature convene for special legislative committees coming after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott sent a letter […]
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Texas GOP moved quicker to protect internet trolls than school children

If Texas Republicans were as vigorous about protecting school kids from gunfire as they have been about protecting internet trolls from social media bans, the 21 people massacred in a Uvalde, Texas, last week might still be alive. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked a Texas law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...

Comments / 0

