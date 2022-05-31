ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration for City of Uvalde

By Jacob Reyes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a state of disaster has been declared in Uvalde following a school shooting last week that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The...

www.nbcdfw.com

Click2Houston.com

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit extensions for June

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

1 in 3 Texas vehicle deaths are due to speed, TxDOT says

AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, the number of people killed in crashes across the state reached a level not seen since 1981. Thirty-four percent of those involved speed. In 2021, TxDOT reports that speed was the main reason for the total of 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas. Those resulted in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
B93

SNAP Benefits to Help Over One Million Texans for Month of June

If you're looking for a helping hand this summer, relief is on the way. Texas is providing over $317 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. About 1.3 million households in need will benefit from this extension. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Escaped Texas Convict Shot Dead By Law Enforcement, Officials Say

BREAKING UPDATE: Escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez has been captured and is deceased, the Leon County Sheriff's Office announced late Thursday night. A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 was shot dead late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
LEON COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform. Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Partisan tensions flare among Texans in congressional gun hearing

WASHINGTON — Emotions ran high among Texans at a U.S. House hearing addressing gun violence on Thursday, nine days after a gunman attacked an Uvalde elementary school, when the debate veered away from policy and into personal attacks and finger-pointing. Democratic members delivered remarks in the hearing room with...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE

