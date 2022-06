Judd Acuff Webb, 86, of Gainesville, GA passed peacefully on June 1, 2022. Judd was born in Rogersville, TN on November 27, 1935, and raised in Knoxville, TN where he graduated from Central High School and became the first person in his family to graduate from college. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The University of Tennessee in 1957. A Vol for life, he proudly sported the Rocky Top fight song, played by the UT Pride of the Southland Band, as his ringtone.

