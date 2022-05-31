CHS To Split AD Position Between Two Internal Candidates

Danny McCoin talks football from Livingston Academy to University of Cincinnati. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Danny McCoin, former Livingston Academy All Star Quarterback, and former University of Cincinnati Football Player. They discuss his time growing up in Livingston, what it meant to him to get to play three different sports between football, basketball, and baseball, his family and how they influenced him playing sports, as well as an overview of his time at the University of Cincinnati under Head Coach Watson Brown.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO