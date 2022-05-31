ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS To Split AD Position Between Two Internal Candidates

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCookeville High School will fill its vacant athletic director position with two internal moves. Principal Max Pettet said Assistant Principal Adam Kefauver and Girls’ Basketball Coach Jamie Gillies will split...

newstalk941.com

newstalk941.com

New Stadium At Livingston Academy On Track

Livingston Academy’s new stadium project is on track for completion by the first game. Overton School Board Chair Mike Hayes said that the new scoreboard has been delivered and that they expect the lights in mid-June. He said that the only potential issue could be the steel beams for the bleachers.
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Danny McCoin

Danny McCoin talks football from Livingston Academy to University of Cincinnati. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Danny McCoin, former Livingston Academy All Star Quarterback, and former University of Cincinnati Football Player. They discuss his time growing up in Livingston, what it meant to him to get to play three different sports between football, basketball, and baseball, his family and how they influenced him playing sports, as well as an overview of his time at the University of Cincinnati under Head Coach Watson Brown.
LIVINGSTON, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Lansdell resigns at Zion Christian, leaves grid program in 'lurch'

Charlie Lansdell’s tenure as football coach at Zion Christian lasted three months, as the longtime Columbia Academy mentor confirmed his resignation Thursday. “I decided to step back and re-evaluate things for me and my family. That’s really what I’m doing right now,” said Lansdell, who was named to the Eagles’ helm in early March following nine years as head coach at CA. Over that period, he led the Bulldogs to nine consecutive playoff appearances, five region titles, two state semifinal berths and left as the program’s winningest coach.
COLUMBIA, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Bob Bell: Remembering Dr. Angelo Volpe

Dr. Jeff Roberts, Dr. Brian O’Connor, Dr. David Larimore remember Dr. Angelo Volpe. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Tennessee Tech University members Dr. Jeff Roberts, Dr. Brian O’Connor, and Dr. David Larimore. With the recent passing of former TTU President Dr. Angelo Volpe, they discuss each person’s favorite memory of Dr. Volpe while working at TTU, Dr. Volpe’s love of sports, and his work to help women’s athletics at TTU, as well as how budget meetings went under Dr. Volpe while, “he wanted to be everyone’s best friend.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Fentress Schools To Add Vocational School Building At Clarkrange

Fentress County Schools will add a vocational school addition to its Clarkrange campus. Director-Elect Kristi Hall said that the $2.7 million investment will help the system improve its CTE offerings. “We’re outgrowing our space as far as CTE classes and what we can actually put in the physical space that...
CLARKRANGE, TN
newstalk941.com

Monterey Receives One Bid For Outdoor Classroom Project

The town of Monterey has received a bid for its outdoor classroom project at the Depot Museum. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said that the base bid came in at some $84,000. He said that the town allotted funds from ARP money. “It’s a deck system that we’re wanting to do...
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Educators Working To Get Students Re-Engaged Post-COVID

Educators across the Upper Cumberland have expressed difficulty getting students reengaged with school after COVID. Jackson County High School Principal Jason Hardy said that he has seen signs of disengagement in his students. He said that faculty and staff made it a priority to get kids back to a routine this school year.
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Candidates On Ballot For Livingston Voting Wednesday

Overton County Election Commission expects a slow day for voting in Livingston Wednesday. Administrator of Elections Craig Story said that the day should run smoothly with just three candidates running for three alderman slots. “An election is an election so we do go through the same process with all of...
LIVINGSTON, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

CAIR calls for change in district policy after racist incident at Ravenwood

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on Williamson County Schools to develop an anti-racist curriculum following a racist incident that recently happened at Ravenwood High School. “Hateful incidents like the one that occurred at Ravenwood should be used as opportunities for education,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
NBC News

Transgender teen Luc Esquivel is suing Tennessee so he can play golf

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Luc Esquivel, a 14-year-old rising sophomore who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, just wants to play golf, but he’s banned from competing on the boys’ golf team at his high school.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Empower Upper Cumberland Starts Hiring Process For First Positions

Empower Upper Cumberland is hiring high-level positions to develop the processes to staff the entire collaboration moving forward. Director Megan Spurgeon said the two positions will serve under the project manager: one focusing on training and the other overseeing required performance outcomes. “We are looking for individuals who have either...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Empower UC Launching First Location In Putnam Next Month

Empower Upper Cumberland will soft launch its community-based portion of its initiative to reimagine social services in Putnam County this July. Director Megan Spurgeon said the location will be a chapter of Circles USA. Circles USA is a relationship driven model implemented throughout the country that UCHRA wants to adopt.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Upperman High Roof Undergoes Emergency Repair Before Replacement

Upperman High School underwent an emergency roof repair after strong winds tore a hole above the band and choral room. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said that they were getting ready to bid to replace the roof anyway, but the damage was significant and required an immediate temporary fix.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville And Monterey Community Pools Open To The Public

The Putnam County Parks and Recreation Department opened the Cookeville and Monterey community pools. Program Coordinator Chloe Beasley said there will be no COVID restrictions unlike the past two summers. “We’re super excited to offer that service to the public again this year,” Beasley said. “We really missed interacting with...
COOKEVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

Does Vanderbilt Deserve A Football Team?

It’s no secret college football runs through the SEC. I mean, it does mean more after all, but the track record speaks for itself. The conference has won 13 national championships since 2000 with Nick Saban and Alabama claiming six of those. LSU, Georgia and Florida have hoisted the trophy, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

New Cookeville Budget Includes Proposed Bond Issue For Aquatics Facility

Cookeville City Council approved the first reading of its 2022-2023 budget Thursday night, including the addition of a bond issue for a proposed aquatic facility. Mayor Ricky Shelton proposed the $15 million bond addition for the facility. Council member Mark Miller seconded the amendment. Council members approved the addition unanimously.
COOKEVILLE, TN

