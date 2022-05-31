CHS To Split AD Position Between Two Internal Candidates

Dr. Jeff Roberts, Dr. Brian O’Connor, Dr. David Larimore remember Dr. Angelo Volpe. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Tennessee Tech University members Dr. Jeff Roberts, Dr. Brian O’Connor, and Dr. David Larimore. With the recent passing of former TTU President Dr. Angelo Volpe, they discuss each person’s favorite memory of Dr. Volpe while working at TTU, Dr. Volpe’s love of sports, and his work to help women’s athletics at TTU, as well as how budget meetings went under Dr. Volpe while, “he wanted to be everyone’s best friend.”
