Flint, MICH (WJRT) - A City of Flint Firefighter- now resting in peace. Family, friends, and fellow first responders remembered John Stenger during a memorial Wednesday. Stenger worked as a firefighter for 17 years. He took his own life this April after responding to two calls involving the death of an infant. It's the second suicide for the department in the past two years.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO